Katie “KT” Smith broke her silence on ex Morgan Wallen’s recent arrest for allegedly throwing a chair off a balcony.

“Although it may seem like it correlates because of the timeline. I have no evidence to believe the incident had anything to do with the recent marriage announcement.” Smith said to The Daily Beast on Monday, April 8. “I cannot speak on Morgan’s behalf, but I do pray the very best for him. Praying that this was just a slip up and that he will return to the good path that he was on prior.”

Smith was addressing the rumors that Wallen’s recent run-in with the law stemmed from her announcement that she got married on Friday, April 5. Smith tied the knot with Luke Scornavacco days after the couple announced their engagement.

“Why save the good things for later ❤️‍🔥,” she wrote via Instagram in late March alongside pics from the sweet proposal which also featured Smith and Wallen’s 3-year-old son Indigo.

Related: Morgan Wallen’s Ups and Downs Through the Years Morgan Wallen has become the bad boy of country music after facing a series of scandals throughout his career. The “Whiskey Glasses” singer got his start on season 6 of The Voice in 2014, where he was a member of Adam Levine’s team but got knocked out during the playoffs. Two years after his appearance […]

Us Weekly confirmed on Monday that Wallen, 30, was arrested and charged with three felony counts of reckless endangerment and disorderly conduct.

“At 10:53 p.m. Sunday evening Morgan Wallen was arrested in downtown Nashville for reckless endangerment and disorderly conduct,” Wallen’s lawyer, Worrick Robinson, told Us in a statement. “He is cooperating fully with authorities.”

Earlier that day, footage of Wallen sitting in a police car outside of fellow musician Eric Church’s Chief’s Bar in downtown Music City went viral after the Voice alum allegedly threw a chair over a balcony.

Metro Nashville PD confirmed to Us on Monday, that officers were standing outside the bar when a chair fell from above them, hitting the ground close to where they were positioned. Staff members from the bar claimed that Wallen threw the chair from six stories high, per News Channel 5 Nashville.

Related: Biggest Country Music Controversies Through the Years Sometimes America’s sweethearts go sour. From Morgan Wallen to The Chicks, the biggest names in country music have been at the center of some major controversies. Natalie Maines, Martie Maguire and Emily Strayer found themselves in hot water in the early 2000s after sharing their personal politics on a public stage. While performing across the […]

Wallen’s bond was set at $15, 250 and he is scheduled to appear in court on May 3.

Smith and Wallen dated from 2017 to 2019. After their split, the exes welcomed son Indigo in July 2020. Two months before the country singer became a father, he was arrested for public intoxication and disorderly conduct in Nashville.

After meeting his little one for the first time, Wallen shared that he vowed to change his behavior.

“Little Wilder, I’m a changed man. Since you came into the world Friday, I see mine differently now,” he wrote via Instagram following Indigo’s arrival. “It’s not just me anymore, and I’m glad it’s not. This year has been the hardest of my life in so many ways, but that’s not what I will remember it by.”