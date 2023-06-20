Morgan Wallen’s controversies have made as many headlines as his country career, but elsewhere in his personal life, the “Last Night” artist is the father of son Indigo Wilder.

The country star welcomed his baby boy in July 2020 with ex KT Smith — one year after their split. (The pair dated from 2017 to 2019.)

“Little Wilder, I’m a changed man. Since you came into the world Friday, I see mine differently now. It’s not just me anymore, and I’m glad it’s not,” Wallen wrote via Instagram at the time, announcing his son’s birth. “I’ll be the Dad you deserve as well as the co-parent your mother deserves. Since you were born, I know that every decision I make will be with you in mind. I promise I’ll always protect you, and do my best to be an example of a good, godly man just like my daddy was for me.”

The “Whiskey Glasses” singer added: “I didn’t know what being a dad would feel like, honestly have been a little scared. But it’s the coolest damn feeling, and I’m ready for whatever God has planned for me and my little guy.“

Smith, for her part, gushed over their newborn in her own social media post shortly after Indie’s birth.

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

“Yesterday was nothing short of complete bliss… ✨♥️,” she wrote next to photos of her and her baby in the hospital. “Indie Wilder you are your mama’s answered prayer times infinity and the cutest little human ham hunk I’ve ever laid eyes on.”

Nearly three years later, the exes — and their son — made headlines when Smith revealed that her dog had bitten Indie.

“Yesterday, [my dog Legend] bit Indigo in the face and [he] had to have stitches,” Smith shared via her Instagram Story in June 2023. She later added: “Indigo is OK. His scar will be [minimal]. He did have stitches, but he’ll be OK.”

After the incident, Smith shared her plans to re-home the pup — which drew backlash from some of her followers.

“I can’t be a mom that keeps a dog in the house when my child is also traumatized, probably, from that. I can’t be a good dog mom to him keeping a muzzle on him or a good mom in general having a kid just really scared of him in the home,” she said. “To be a mom is to care about your child first, and find the dog a home away from your kid before they come back into the home. To be a dog mom is to find the best possible home for the dog knowing that they can thrive in an environment that is meant for them without children.”

Keep scrolling for Wallen and Smith’s family photos with their son: