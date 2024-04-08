Morgan Wallen’s ex-fiancée, Katie “KT” Smith, has found new love with Luke Scornavacco.

Smith announced via Instagram that she and Scornavacco tied the knot just days after announcing their engagement on March 30. “Swipe for a surprise 🤎🌼,” Smith captioned an April 4 slideshow featuring a farm photo shoot of the duo and Smith’s son, Indigo, 3, whom she shares with Wallen, 30.

Smith broke her marriage news in the post’s last slide by sharing a snap of herself holding a marriage certificate with her new husband. While details of the couple’s wedding are unknown, Smith sported what looked like a white wedding dress when Scornavacco popped the question less than a week prior.

“Why save the good things for later ❤️‍🔥,” Smith captioned pics of their picturesque engagement. In contrast to Smith’s white ensemble, Scornavacco sported an all-black outfit and cowboy hat for the big day. He got down on one knee in a gorgeous white barn decorated with an aisle lined with flowers and a floral arch.

Smith gave fans another look at her March 29 proposal by sharing a video of the sweet moment, which began with them looking at photo tables before walking down the aisle. “03/29/24: when dreams turned to reality ✨,” she captioned the April 2 Instagram clip. “Also, shoutout @brilliantearth for leveling up what we ever thought a dream ring could be 🫶🏼.”

Smith and Scornavacco went public with their relationship in May 2023. “Found my 4 leaf clover ❤️,” Scornavacco captioned a selfie with Smith, who was holding a four-leaf clover. The pair enjoyed a trip to the beach the following month, each sharing pics from their vacation via social media. “Wouldn’t wanna do life with anyone else❤️,” Scornavacco wrote at the time.

Smith previously dated Wallen from 2017 to 2019 and welcomed their son in July 2020. “Little Wilder, I’m a changed man. Since you came into the world Friday, I see mine differently now,” the country star captioned an Instagram pic of himself holding his then-newborn son. “It’s not just me anymore, and I’m glad it’s not. This year has been the hardest of my life in so many ways, but that’s not what I will remember it by.”

Two months before becoming a father, Wallen was arrested for public intoxication and disorderly conduct in Nashville. Days after Smith’s wedding news broke, he was arrested again for allegedly throwing a chair off a six-story rooftop bar. News Channel 5 Nashville reported on Monday, April 8, that the “Last Night” singer was charged with three felony counts of reckless endangerment and disorderly conduct.

“At 10:53pm Sunday evening Morgan Wallen was arrested in downtown Nashville for reckless endangerment and disorderly conduct,” Wallen’s lawyer, Worrick Robinson, said in a statement to the local news outlet. “He is cooperating fully with authorities.”