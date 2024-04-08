While some of country music’s biggest names gathered at the CMT Awards on Sunday, April 7, Morgan Wallen was reportedly getting into some trouble in Nashville.

Footage of Wallen, 30, sitting in a police car outside of fellow musician Eric Church’s Chief’s Bar in downtown Music City went viral in the early hours of Monday, April 8.

“Morgan wallen just threw a chair over the balcony at eric churchs cheif going to jail,” the caption on one fan video read. A second video showed a screenshot of what appeared to be information regarding Wallen’s arrest and booking.

Us Weekly can confirm that Wallen was arrested and charged with three felony counts — three counts of reckless endangerment and disorderly conduct — on Monday.

“At 10:53pm Sunday evening Morgan Wallen was arrested in downtown Nashville for reckless endangerment and disorderly conduct,” Wallen’s lawyer, Worrick Robinson, told News Channel 5 Nashville. “He is cooperating fully with authorities.”

Metro Nashville police officers were reportedly standing outside the bar when a chair fell from above them, hitting the ground close to where they were positioned. Staff members at Church’s bar claimed that Wallen threw the chair from six stories high, the outlet reported.

Police officers later viewed a video that showed Wallen “lunging and throwing an object over the roof,” per the arrest report, which noted that the singer laughed off the incident. His bond was set at $15,250. (Wallen is set to appear in court on Friday, May 3.)

Wallen has experienced a slew of ups and downs throughout his career. The singer experienced a run-in with law enforcement in May 2020 when he was arrested outside of Kid Rock’s Nashville bar, Big Honky Tonk, for public intoxication and disorderly conduct. While he was later cleared of all the charges, Wallen continued to make headlines.

In February 2021, a video of Wallen using the N-word was shared online. The musician received major backlash and was faced with various consequences within the country music community.

“I’m long overdue to make a statement regarding my last incident. I wanted to collect my thoughts, seek some real guidance and come to you with a complete thought before I did,” Wallen later said in an apology video, revealing he had spoken with the Nashville chapter of the NAACP. “They had every right to step on my neck while I was down, to not show me any grace. But they did the exact opposite — they offered me grace, and they also paired that with an offer to learn and to grow.”

Despite the scandal, Wallen’s career is still on the rise. He hit the road on his One Night at a Time Tour earlier this month. He was nominated for Male Video of the Year for his song “Last Night (One Record At A Time Sessions)” at Sunday’s awards show in Austin, Texas, but Jelly Roll took home the win for “Need A Favor.”