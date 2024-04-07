Morgan Wallen wants his fans to go easy on Taylor Swift.

“They told me right before I walked on stage that this is the single most-attended concert in the history of this building,” Wallen told the crowd during his concert at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on Friday, April 5, which was captured via TikTok. “And that we’re the first people to do it two nights in a row. So, thank you for making it possible for me to say that.”

The announcement was met with cheers from the crowd. “I’m gonna say that until Taylor Swift comes to town in the fall,” Wallen joked. While some in the crowd cheered at this statement, others began booing in earnest.

“No, we ain’t gotta do that, we ain’t gotta boo,” the “Whiskey Glasses” singer told the crowd but thanked his fans for their loyalty. “I appreciate that, I know y’all got my back.”

Swift is slated to perform three sold-out shows at Lucas Oil Stadium in November as part of her Eras Tour, which has consistently broken attendance records since it kicked off in 2023, with one of her concerts even causing a seismic event in Los Angeles in August last year. Guinness World Records announced that the Eras Tour was the highest-grossing music tour ever, surpassing $1 billion in revenue.

Swift’s 11th studio album, The Tortured Poets Department, drops on April 19. She announced the release date at the 2024 Grammy Awards after she won for Best Pop Vocal Album. Swift, 34, is currently on a break from her Eras Tour with her boyfriend, NFL tight end Travis Kelce; the couple was spotted in Los Angeles in early April, enjoying time together before she returns to the stage.

“They’re focused on rest and recuperation and relaxing at home and having low-key and chill time together,” a source told Us Weekly in March. “They are enjoying movie nights in her home theater, catching up on films and shows they’ve missed.”

As for Wallen, the country music star may have a collaborator in common with Swift: Post Malone. The “Overdrive” singer, who is featured on Swift’s upcoming album, shared a snippet from an unreleased song with Wallen via Instagram on March 20. “Let’s go with the real mix this time @morganwallen 😂,” Malone, 28, captioned the video.

At the time, Wallen replied to the post by commenting, “I had some help getting to the point of posting it at 4 A.M. This song is one of my favs in a long time. Proud to be on it w u bub!!” The two musicians previously performed together at the 2023 CMA Awards in November 2023.