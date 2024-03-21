Post Malone is preparing country music fans for a potential collaboration between him and Morgan Wallen.
“Let’s go with the real mix this time @morganwallen 😂,” Malone, 28, captioned an Instagram video on Wednesday, March 20, which featured a snippet of an unreleased single. In the clip, Malone is seen drinking a Bud Light while singing along to the track.
Malone reshared the post via Instagram Story with a comment from Wallen, 30, which read, “I had some help getting to the point of posting it at 4 A.M. this song is one of my favs in a long time. Proud to be on it w u bub!!”
The duo previously performed together at the CMA Awards in November 2023. Earlier this week, Malone also hinted at a collaboration with Luke Combs following his pivot to country music.
Malone originally announced in April 2021 that he was releasing a double album of country music.
“I wanted to create something everybody can get down to. People who like country will like it. People who like folk will dig it. he said in a statement at the time. “Even people who like pop will be into it.”
The musician went on to say that he didn’t want to be confined by genre.
“To be honest, there’s nothing stopping me from taking a camera or setting up in my studio in Utah and just recording a country album [to put] on YouTube,” he explained on The Howard Stern Show in June 2022. “I’m allowed to do that. I’m a human being.”
Malone continued: “I split my time between a lot of different things because I am happily obligated to do concerts and show love to my fans and then I’m happily obligated to write music and make beats by myself, and I’m happily obligated to, you know, take care of my family. So, it’s a lot of time, and it’s about finding that space to allot that time. If I get another year to myself, maybe I’ll make a f–king country album.”
After his performance at the CMAs, Malone was asked how it felt to be on stage in front of a country audience.
“So much fun. I’m not nervous at all — that’s a lie!” Malone told Access Hollywood. “I had so much fun. It was an amazing experience.”
That same month, Malone offered fans an update on his future releases, adding via Twitch, “Country album is coming. I keep singing a song that we made while I was in Nashville, and it’s so f—kin’ sick, but it’s not out. We made such sick music down in Nashville. It was so much, so much fun.”