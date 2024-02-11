Post Malone is absolutely terrified to take the stage at the 2024 Super Bowl.

Malone, 28, performed at The One Party by Uber on Friday, February 9, which was held at the Fontainebleau in Las Vegas. While on stage for his headlining set, the “I Like You (A Happier Song)” musician not only gave a shout-out to “all my Cowboy fans”— which was met with boos from the crowd — but admitted that he was nervous to make his Super Bowl debut.

“I wish I was invited to this party. I hope everybody is having a badass f–king night,” Malone said on stage, which was attended by Us Weekly. “We rehearsed for the Super Bowl today. I’m scared s–tless. But I just want to say thank you all so much for having me tonight. Thank you for being kind to me.”

Malone will sing “America the Beautiful” at the Super Bowl LVIII pre-show on Sunday, February 11. Though he might be nervous, fellow artist Bebe Rexha is convinced his pregame ceremony performance will leave fans in awe.

“What I’m being told is Post wants to go more country. So that makes sense to me,” she told Us Weekly on January 29. “I’m telling you, I think that if Post does do a country singer-songwriter project, I think it’s going to blow a lot of people out of the water.” As for his upcoming rendition of “America the Beautiful,” Rexha added, “He’s very talented, he’s a very good writer, and his voice is actually really good. I just love his [music].”

Several other major musicians will grace Las Vegas’s Allegiant Stadium on game day as well, including country music star Reba McEntire, who will sing “The Star-Spangled Banner” before the start of the game. Additionally, R&B artist Andra Day will perform “Lift Every Voice and Sing.”

Usher will headline the Super Bowl halftime show with a 15-minute performance of his greatest hits. “It’s an honor of a lifetime to finally check a Super Bowl performance off my bucket list,” Usher said in a September 2023 statement. “I can’t wait to bring the world a show unlike anything else they’ve seen from me before. Thank you to the fans and everyone who made this opportunity happen. I’ll see you real soon.”

Super Bowl LVIII will see the Kansas City Chiefs defend their championship title against the San Francisco 49ers in Las Vegas.

Reporting by Hannah Kahn