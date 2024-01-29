Bebe Rexha is ready for Super Bowl LVIII and to see Post Malone shock the world.

“I’m ready for some hot wings, some pizza, and a good halftime show. That’s what I’m ready for,” Rexha, 34, tells Us Weekly exclusively. Rexha will be in Las Vegas for Super Bowl weekend, performing at Sports Illustrated The Party Presented by Captain Morgan on February 10, one night before the big game at Allegiant Stadium.

She’s also looking forward to seeing Malone, 28, surprise his doubters when he performs “America the Beautiful” as part of the pregame ceremonies on February 11. “What I’m being told is Post wants to go more country,” she tells Us. “So that makes sense to me.”

“I’m telling you, I think that if Post does do a country singer-songwriter project, I think it’s going to blow a lot of people out of the water,” she says, adding that his Super Bowl pregame performance is going to wow fans. “He’s very talented, he’s a very good writer, and his voice is actually really good. I just love his [music].”

Rexha plans to impress the crowd herself while performing at Wynn Las Vegas’s XS Nightclub for Sports Illustrated The Party Presented by Captain Morgan. She, along with The Chainsmokers and Kygo, will put the sizzle in Sin City at one of the most exclusive events during Super Bowl weekend.

She promises to bring “high energy” while performing “all my big songs” for the fans at the party.

“I feel like in Vegas, you just want to give everybody the big dance songs, high energy dancers, a great outfit, something flashy and fun, and just good vibes,” she explains about her setlist. “I feel like everybody just wants to have fun and dance when they’re in Vegas.”

Rexha could also bring the good vibes behind the bar if XS Nightclub is short-staffed that night. While discussing her partnership with Captain Morgan for the brand’s “Follow the Captain” campaign, she told Us that she loves “a good spiced Rum punch. That’s my vibe right now.”

From there, she showed off her mixology skills. Rexha said you just need Captain Morgan, grenadine, orange juice, pineapple juice, and lime juice to make the magic happen. “I’m not a professional bartender, but if they run out of bartenders, maybe,” she says at the notion of jumping behind the club’s bar. “But no, I’m going to be focused on performing. That will be my job that night, giving a great performance.”

Rexha also anticipates a great performance from Usher, who will light up the gridiron for the Apple Music Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show. Like many, Rexha has a few song requests for the R&B legend.

“I hope he plays ‘Yeah!’” Rexha tells Us. “I love that song. I remember when it came out. It was just so cool to me growing up. And then there’s the one that goes, ‘You remind me of the girl that I once knew’ — ‘U Remind Me.’ I love that one and ‘There Goes My Baby.’ There are so many good ones, but those are my favorite.”

“I think it’s going to be a really cool moment for him,” she continues. “It’s going to be very nostalgic. I hope he brings it. I think it will be amazing, to be honest with you. And I hope he brings out some cool guests. So we shall see.”

Rexha tells Us she plans to have a little “watch party” for the Super Bowl. “I love to host. I’m obsessed with hosting. I’ll host anything that I possibly can.”

Her tips for a Super Bowl Watch party? “I like to have drinks on deck. Of course, I will have the Captain Morgan,” she says. “And then I like just some hot wings. With the food, I’m very simple: a good guacamole dip, tortilla chips, hot wings. I like pizza — just the basics. I do love the seven-layer dip, too. It’s so good. But I do love hosting. I’m definitely a hoster.”

After hosting her festivities in Vegas, Rexha’s eyes will turn towards Indo, California. Rexha will perform at Coachella this year, hitting the stage on April 14 and 21.

Rexha tells Us she’s been working on her Coachella set by “trying to figure out what I want the storyline to be, and what I want the feel to be, visually.” She says she’s been working hard on this performance “for the last couple of weeks” since this is a massive opportunity for her.

“I really wanted to showcase who I am and where I come from,” she says, adding that this gig is “very important to me. I’m definitely very excited about Coachella, and I’m very excited that I was given this opportunity. And I think it’s finally time. And yeah, hopefully, I kill it.”

Rexha’s career has been on the rise. In 2023, she released Bebe, the album that earned positive reviews from critics and included her viral smash hit, “I’m Good (Blue).” The collab with David Guetta interpolated Eiffel 65’s “Blue (Da Ba Dee),” and after the track set TikTok on fire, the duo released it as a proper single. Bebe also features “Satellite,” a track featuring Snoop Dogg.

Though this success is still fresh, Rexha is already busy working on the next phase of her career. “I’m always working,” she says. “There’s so many cool things I’m working on right now.”

“I have a goal of where I’m trying to land musically,” she explains. “But because I’m able to do so many different sounds, I find myself in so many different cool collaborative processes with some incredible new artists.”

Rexha “follows where the wind blows me,” she remains true to herself by surrounding herself with creative people and collaborating with those on the same creative frequency. “I feel like you can easily fall out of that,” she says. “And that’s my most important thing, I think, is just being around people and other creatives and other artists who inspire me.”

“I’m just creating right now,” adds Rexha. “I don’t like to put a deadline on my head or like, ‘Oh, I got to work towards this,’ because then, I get stressed. So right now, I’m just like, ‘Oh, I have my creative cap on.’ That’s where my head’s at right now.”