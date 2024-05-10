Morgan Wallen and Post Malone are giving the people what they want with their highly anticipated “I Had Some Help” duet.

The pair released their musical collaboration on Friday, May 10, which they followed up with a music video. They previously performed the country song at Stagecoach.

“I had some help / It ain’t like I can make this kind of mess all by myself / Don’t act like you ain’t help me pull that bottle off the shelf,” Wallen, 30, and Malone, 28, sing in the chorus.

Fans have been waiting for Wallen and Malone to collaborate again after they performed together at the CMA Awards in November 2023.

Related: Stars Who Went Country Yeehaw! Stars like Hayden Panettiere, Kelly Clarkson, Nicole Kidman, and Matthew McConaughey have all stepped out of their comfort zones to get into the Nashville groove. Click through to see some famous faces that have gone country!

Malone has since been hinting at an official pivot to the country genre after he originally announced in April 2021 that he was releasing a double album of country music.

“I wanted to create something everybody can get down to. People who like country will like it. People who like folk will dig it. he said in a statement at the time. “Even people who like pop will be into it.”

The musician said he didn’t want to be confined to one style of music, sharing on The Howard Stern Show in June 2022, “To be honest, there’s nothing stopping me from taking a camera or setting up in my studio in Utah and just recording a country album [to put] on YouTube. I’m allowed to do that. I’m a human being.”

Malone continued: “I split my time between a lot of different things because I am happily obligated to do concerts and show love to my fans and then I’m happily obligated to write music and make beats by myself, and I’m happily obligated to, you know, take care of my family. So, it’s a lot of time, and it’s about finding that space to allot that time. If I get another year to myself, maybe I’ll make a f–king country album.”

After performing at the CMAs, Malone gushed about the experience, telling Access Hollywood, “So much fun. I’m not nervous at all — that’s a lie! I had so much fun. It was an amazing experience.”

Related: Post Malone’s Country Album Is ‘Coming Soon’: What We Know Post Malone is ditching beerbongs and Bentleys for rhinestone suits and pickup trucks. Malone burst onto the scene in 2016 with the trap/hip-hop sounds of “White Iverson,” but he hasn’t stayed in that lane. From the alternative rock sounds of “Circles” to his heavy-metal love on “Take What You Want” (which features Ozzy Osbourne) and […]

Malone offered fans an update on his future releases that same month, adding via Twitch, “Country album is coming. I keep singing a song that we made while I was in Nashville, and it’s so f—kin’ sick, but it’s not out. We made such sick music down in Nashville. It was so much, so much fun.”

As music fans wait for a full album, Malone has had fun working with other artists such as Taylor Swift on “Fortnight” from The Tortured Poets Department.

“‘Fortnight’ is a song that exhibits a lot of the common themes that run throughout this album. One of which being fatalism — longing, pining away, lost dreams,” Swift, 34, explained to Amazon Music last month. “I think that it’s a very fatalistic album in that there are lots of very dramatic lines about life or death. ‘I love you, it’s ruining my life.’ These are very hyperbolic, dramatic things to say. It’s that kind of album.”

He also appeared on Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter on the song “Levii’s Jeans.”