Noah Reid and Ashley McBryde seemingly threw shade at Morgan Wallen while they were presenting at the 2024 Academy of Country Music awards.

The pair took the stage on Thursday, May 16, to present the award for Single of the Year. McBryde, 40, brought out a ukulele to pay homage to the nominees which included Wallen, 31, Parker McCollum, Jelly Roll, Jordan Davis and Luke Combs. McBryde and Reid, 36, dueted with a parody of the musician’s songs.

When it got time to acknowledge Wallen the twosome took a jab at the singer’s arrest in Nashville last month where he allegedly threw a chair off the balcony at Eric Church’s bar.

“Last night after some alcohol, [the] chair right over there really started to piss me off,” the Schitt’s Creek alum sang to the tune “Last Night,” Wallen’s nominated song. “They told me that I threw it as somebody that I never met, and my publicist keeps telling me this ain’t over it.”

However, the quip didn’t stop there as McBryde sang, “Yeah. You should smile in the mugshot,” making a subtle reference to Wallen’s mugshot where he grinned for the camera.

Some country music fans took to social media to applaud the jab.

“OH MY GOD @olreid that Morgan Wallen Last Night parody was HILARIOUS,” one user wrote via X while another tweeted, “Omg! The Schitt’s Creek guy for the win! Sorry @MorganWallen

#acmawards.”

However, die-hard Wallen fans didn’t appreciate the callback to the musician’s recent trouble.

“lol.. makin’ digs at @MorganWallen on the #acmawards when he’s out here making billions, and breaking records,” another user tweeted. “Topping the country charts, and staying there.”

Us Weekly confirmed that Wallen was arrested and charged with three felony counts — three counts of reckless endangerment and disorderly conduct in April. Metro Nashville police officers confirmed to Us that law enforcement was standing outside the bar when a chair fell from above them, hitting the ground close to where they were positioned.

“At 10:53 p.m. Sunday evening Morgan Wallen was arrested in downtown Nashville for reckless endangerment and disorderly conduct,” Wallen’s lawyer, Worrick Robinson, told Us in a statement. “He is cooperating fully with authorities.”

Wallen later addressed his behavior on social media and admitted he was not proud of his actions.

“I didn’t feel right publicly checking in until I made amends with some folks,” Wallen wrote via X in April. “I’ve touched base with Nashville law enforcement, my family and the good people at Chief’s. I’m not proud of my behavior, and I accept responsibility.”

Earlier this month, Wallen was scheduled to appear in court for the incident. However, the singer waived his right to attend the hearing.

“The court has formally waived Morgan Wallen’s appearance on Friday, May 3 as his presence is not required to advance the case,” Wallen’s lawyer said in a statement to Us in May. “The Office of the District Attorney has been notified of the Appearance Waiver.” Robinson will be attending the hearing on Wallen’s behalf.