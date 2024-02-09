Your account
Celebrity Body

Post Malone’s Body Transformation Through the Years: Inside His Weight Loss Journey

Post Malone s Body Transformation Through the Years- Inside His Weight Loss Journey 978
Post Malone. Getty Images (2) ; Janet Mayer/startraksphoto.com

Post Malone has lost nearly 60 pounds and feels better than ever.

“I wanted to say that I’m not doing drugs, I’ve had a lot of people ask me about my weight loss and, I’d suppose, performance on stage,” the Grammy winner, whose real name is Austin Post, wrote via Instagram in April 2023. “I’m having a lot of fun performing, and have never felt healthier. I guess dad life kicked in and I decided to kick soda, and start eating better so I can be around for a long time for this little angel.”

Malone and his fiancée, whose name has not been publicly revealed, welcomed their first child one year prior in June 2022. They have not shared their daughter’s moniker, but her arrival inspired Malone to prioritize his fitness.

“I guess not being able to be there for my baby … is a new fear,” he said on an August 2023 episode of the “Call Her Daddy” podcast. “That’s why I tried to slow down on drinking, to take better care of my body.”

Keep scrolling to see photos of Malone’s body transformation:

