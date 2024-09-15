Days after Taylor Swift called Travis Kelce “magic,” she is ready to watch him bring that energy on the football field.

Swift, 34, was spotted arriving at Kansas City’s Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday, September 15, ahead of the Chiefs’ game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

The pop star once again dressed to impress in Chiefs colors. Swift wore a baggy red Chiefs T-shirt that hit above her knees with thigh-high black boots.

Before arriving in Missouri for the football game, Swift won big at the MTV VMAs and walked away with seven trophies.

In her Video of the Year acceptance speech, she even gave Kelce, 34, a sweet shout-out. (Kelce was absent during the awards show due to NFL practice commitments.)

Even Taylor Swift can’t wait for 4:25 ET BENGALS CHIEFS

“Something that I’ll always remember [about filming ‘Fortnight’], when I’d finish a take and say cut and we’d be done with that take, I would always just hear someone cheering and [yelling] ‘Woo,’ from across the studio where we were shooting it,” Swift recalled in her Wednesday, September 11, speech. “And that one person was my boyfriend, Travis.”

She continued, “Everything this man touches turns to happiness and fun and magic, so I want to thank him for adding that to our shoot because I’ll always remember that.”

Swift and Kelce have been dating since 2023, during which she became a staple at his Chiefs games, including February’s Super Bowl LVIII. The Grammy winner attended the team’s season opener earlier this month.

For the September 5 game, Swift showed off her style in a denim Versace corset with a matching pair of Grlfrnd shorts and thigh-high, maroon Giuseppe Zanotti boots. After watching the Chiefs earn a victory Swift and Kelce left the stadium holding hands. They later celebrated with the other athletes and their partners.

The next day, the couple jetted off to New York for a whirlwind weekend getaway. They enjoyed several dinners at NYC hotspots, attended model Karen Elson’s wedding and capped off the festivities with a trip to the US Open men’s single final with Haim, Patrick and Brittany Mahomes.

At the tennis tournament, Swift stunned in a Reformation sundress with Gucci accessories. Kelce, meanwhile, wore all Gucci.

“Had the old country club look going with the cardigan and button-up, and hat to match,” he joked on the Wednesday episode of his “New Heights” podcast. “And then I had the Magoo mustache. The bucket hat with the mustache is very Magoo-ish. I was a huge Magoo fan growing up.”