As another month comes and goes, so does Taylor Swift-themed news.

Just this month alone, the 34-year-old pop star has shared political endorsements, gone on multiple public dates with boyfriend Travis Kelce and won big at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards. While September was a big month for Swift personally, Us as fans have been obsessing over her accomplishments.

September is Swift’s first month off from her Eras Tour, with a source exclusively telling Us Weekly that she is currently “honing in on what she wants to focus on after the tour” ends later this fall.

“She’s trying to make sure she has down time first and hasn’t fully made decisions about anything just yet,” the insider told Us, not that Swift does plan to spend “quite a bit of time in with Travis.”

Swift, who started dating the 34-year-old Kansas City Chiefs tight end in summer 2023, kicked off her tour hiatus at Kelce’s NFL season opener. She watched the Chiefs game from a private box with his parents, Donna and Ed.

Swift’s game day attendance, just like during the previous season, caused a frenzy among fans — and it wasn’t the only time this month.

Keep scrolling for Us Weekly’s complete ranking of the Swifties’ biggest fan freakouts of September so far:

8. That Life Imitates Art (and Made-for-TV Holiday Movies)

Fans already knew (and made a note to add to our TiVos!) that Hallmark had teamed up with the Chiefs for Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story costarring Kelce’s mom and set at the team’s Arrowhead Stadium. In September, we got our first trailer shortly before Lifetime upped the ante. The rival network is producing a competing holiday romance between a pop star and an NFL athlete, which feels ripped from the headlines of Tayvis’ real-life romance if you ask Us.

7. That Travis Kelce Bought a Racehorse — And Its Name Is a Pure Coincidence

Kelce bought a share of a racehorse, and its moniker happens to be Swift-related. The “New Heights” podcaster, however, asserts that he did not purchase the equine solely because of its association with Swift.

“I will say, you know, when the stars align, it just feels good to jump on board,” Kelce joked on his podcast. “I just got on board because it’s fun and I could team up with a good friend of mine. I liked the way that Swift Delivery ran. I’ve seen, like, three or four races that Swift Delivery has been in and, sure enough, I heard nothing but great reviews.”

6. That ‘Tay Tay’ Is Ready to Call Travis-Specific Chiefs Plays



After Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes revealed last month that Swift had written her own football plays, Kelce gave Us insight into the nature of her game plans in September.

“She’s a little biased and just creates plays for me, so we’ll see if they can make it to Coach Reid’s office,” Kelce quipped on the Rich Eisen Show, joking Swift had been conspiring to get him open on the field. “Well you just got to give me the option, you know, that’s basically — I’m letting her know, just give me the option.”

The interview also caught our hearts because Kelce praised Swift’s attention to detail — and revealed his sweet “Tay Tay” nickname for her. (Last season, Swift sported a Chiefs-themed letterman jacket that had the same moniker embroidered on the sleeve.)

5. That Taylor and Travis Went on a Whole New York PDA Tour

After Kelce’s first Chiefs game of the season, he jetted off with Swift to the Big Apple. The couple enjoyed several public dinner dates, attended the star-studded wedding of model Karen Elson and hit up the men’s single final of the US Open. Swift and Kelce watched the September 8 tennis match with the Haim sisters, as well as Patrick and Brittany Mahomes.

Despite a packed box, Team Tayvis was in their own world during the tournament. They were seen rocking head-to-toe Gucci outfits, packing on the PDA and singing along to The Darkness’ “I Believe in a Thing Called Love.” Kelce also couldn’t resist keeping up with other Sunday Night Football tuning into a YouTube TV stream on his phone.

“The first Sunday of the NFL season, you think I was going to miss a one o’clock start?” Kelce quipped on “New Heights” days later. “These games were, like, right in the second quarter, halftime, going into the second half. It was prime time for any NFL fan, and I’ve always been a fan first.”

4. That a Fake Breakup Contract Startled Us

Social media went into a tailspin on September 3 when documents titled “Comprehensive Media Plan For Travis Kelce’s Relations Following Breakup with Taylor Swift” were circulated on letterhead matching Kelce’s management team. Reps for the athlete ultimately confirmed that the alleged plan was fake.

“These documents are entirely false and fabricated and were not created, issued or authorized by this agency,” a statement to Us read. “We have engaged our legal team to initiate proceedings against the individuals or entities responsible for the unlawful and injurious forgery of documents.”

Given the couple’s high-profile dates and frequent public praise, it seemed unlikely to begin with.

3. That Taylor Mentioned Travis in Her VMAs Speech

On September 11, Swift took home seven VMAs including Video of the Year for her Tortured Poets Department song “Fortnight.” In her victory speech, fans heard Swift publicly use Kelce’s name for the first time.

“Something that I’ll always remember, when I’d finish a take and say cut and we’d be done with that take, I would always just hear someone cheering and [yelling] ‘woo,’ from across the studio where we were shooting it,” Swift recalled. “And that one person was my boyfriend, Travis. Everything this man touches turns to happiness and fun and magic, so I want to thank him for adding that to our shoot because I’ll always remember that.”

Swift’s 2024 trophies make history as she now ties Beyoncé for the most wins of all time.

2. That the Chiefs’ No. 1 Fan Is Back — With a Potential ‘Reputation (Taylor’s Version)’ Clue

At the Chiefs’ September 5 game, Swift rocked a denim Versace corset and matching Grlfrnd shorts with a pair of thigh-high, maroon Giuseppe Zanotti boots. The shoes, in addition to making a statement, seemed to leave a big clue about the timeline of the Reputation (Taylor’s Version) release.

She had previously worn a similar pair of boots in her “Look What You Made Me Do” music video, prompting fans to wonder if it is yet another Rep TV clue. (Well, if our collective history with clowning is any indication, then probably not.)

1. That Taylor Dropped Her Presidential Endorsement as a ‘Childless Cat Lady’

After the September 10 presidential debate, Swift publicly declared that she plans to vote for Vice President Kamala Harris.

“I’m voting for @kamalaharris because she fights for the rights and causes I believe need a warrior to champion them,” Swift wrote via Instagram. “I think she is a steady-handed, gifted leader and I believe we can accomplish so much more in this country if we are led by calm and not chaos. I was so heartened and impressed by her selection of running mate @timwalz, who has been standing up for LGBTQ+ rights, IVF, and a woman’s right to her own body for decades.”

Swift, who signed her post with her name above the phrase “childless cat lady,” received more than one million “likes” in a single hour. (As of publication, the upload garnered more than 10 million “likes.”)