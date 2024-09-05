While a fake contract recently circulated suggesting that Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s relationship is a ruse, there’s nothing fake about their Love Story.

The documents, titled “Comprehensive Media Plan For Travis Kelce’s Relations Following Breakup with Taylor Swift,” caused a stir earlier this month after being shared via social media.

The paperwork — which was printed with a logo for Full Scope, the PR company that represents Kelce —- appeared to be a public relations contract on how the high-profile couple would navigate a split if they were to end their relationship, which began in summer 2023.

So, what is happening? Us explains below:

The Key Players

Travis shared in July 2023 that he was hoping to ask Swift out by giving her a bracelet at the Eras Tour with his phone number on it. Shooting his shot worked — with Swift making her first appearance to cheer him on during a Chiefs game in September 2023.

Taylor broke her silence on the relationship months later, calling Kelce’s initial gesture “metal as hell.” She’s since held several Eras Tour performances across the globe, where Kelce has been by her side.

The Gist

While the docs included a Full Scope logo, Kelce’s team confirmed to Us that they are not real. “These documents are entirely false and fabricated and were not created, issued or authorized by this agency,” the statement read. “We have engaged our legal team to initiate proceedings against the individuals or entities responsible for the unlawful and injurious forgery of documents.”

Why It’s a Big Deal

Swift and Kelce’s relationship has dominated headlines — and fan’s brains — for over a year. The pair have mostly kept their romance under wraps, but in the glimpses they have shared with their fans, they seem undeniably in love.

After Swift released her 11th studio album, The Tortured Poets Department, fans were quick to speculate that some of the tracks were about Kelce. The most obvious one, “So High School,” details a relationship where the protagonist falls for an athlete.

Swift seemingly confirmed the track was inspired by her romance with Kelce by giving not-so-subtle hints during her Eras Tour. While performing the tune, Swift’s dancers have busted out moves Kelce previously did while scoring a touchdown on the football field.

During the London Eras Tour shows, Kelce surprised fans by joining Swift on stage to perform a skit. While helping his girlfriend get ready to sing “I Can Do It With a Broken Heart,” he joined her fellow backup dancers. Swift took to Instagram after the performance to gush over Kelce’s role, writing, “I’m still cracking up/swooning over @killatrav’s Eras Tour debut 🥰 Never going to forget these shows.”

What People Are Saying

Fans didn’t seem to buy that there was legitimacy behind the docs. “It’s fake as hell,” one user wrote via X, while another added on TikTok, “It looked to me like a student’s PR project honestly.”

What We’re Saying

While the docs included the Full Scope branding, Us wants to point out that it’s easy for anyone — Swifties included — to copy a logo.

What’s Next

Swift and Kelce are still going strong. During a two-month break in her Eras Tour, Swift reunited with Kelce and her pals in Rhode Island. Kelce and his teammates are set to kick off their NFL season on Thursday, September 5, with Swift most likely attending several of his games. The Eras Tour resumes on October 18 in Miami.

As for their romance, pals are hoping that Swift and Kelce take their relationship to the next level. “They’re so in love,” a source exclusively reveals in the latest issue of Us, adding that their “friends hope an engagement is a sure thing in the future.”