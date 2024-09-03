Travis Kelce certainly isn’t ruling out a second on-stage appearance at a Taylor Swift concert.

Less than three months after surprising Eras Tour concertgoers at London’s Wembley Stadium, the Kansas City Chiefs player recalled the moment he joined his superstar girlfriend on stage for “I Can Do It With a Broken Heart.”

“There was definitely that extra, ‘Are you sure you want to do this?’” Kelce, 34, joked on the Tuesday, September 3, episode of “The Rich Eisen Show.”

He added: “She was so fun about it. I’m always down to have some fun on stage with Tay Tay.”

During the end of Swift’s Tortured Poets Department section of her concerts, Swift, 34, has her dancers get her dressed for “I Can Do It With a Broken Heart” while she pretends to throw a tantrum.

In an epic surprise at the June 23 show, Kelce appeared out of nowhere to join Kam Saunders and Jan Ravnik in a matching morning suit and top hat.

“I’m not going to lie. It wasn’t a lot of [prep work],” Kelce joked to host Rich Eisen. “Taylor knew that when the lights are on, I’m going to have some fun. She put me in a position where I didn’t have to do much for it to be a success. She put me in a really comfortable part of the show and I was there just to not screw anything up.”

While he appreciated compliments from fans about his cameo, Kelce said praising his “dancing” skills is a bit of a stretch.

“I just didn’t want to drop her when I was carrying her on that stage,” he added with a laugh. “That would have been the most embarrassing thing I’ve ever done. Just getting her to the couch was the hardest part.”

This isn’t the first time Kelce has talked about his surprise appearance at the Eras Tour. While appearing on the July 3 episode of his “New Heights” podcast with brother Jason Kelce, Travis brought up the “magical” moment.

“I initially mentioned to Tay, I was like, ‘How funny would it be if I just rolled out on one of the bikes during the 1989 [section]?’” he recalled. “She started laughing. She was like, ‘Would you seriously be up for doing something like that?’ I was like, ‘What? I would love to do that, are you kidding me?’”

After seeing the show countless times, Travis joked that it would be wise to “put me to work.” What came next was a moment Swifties won’t soon forget.

“Sure enough, she found the perfect part of the show for me to come in,” he continued. “There was no, like, bike in case I ran into somebody else or hit one of the dancers or anything. It was, like, the safest option.”