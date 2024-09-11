Travis Kelce is well aware he looked like cartoon character Mr. Magoo at the US Open.

Travis, 34, opened up about his funky tennis look while chatting with brother Jason Kelce during the Wednesday, September 11, episode of their “New Heights” podcast. “Had the old country club look going with the cardigan and button-up, and hat to match,” Travis said of his “head-to-toe” Gucci look, which featured a white polo top, a matching cardigan complete with a red and green stripe, off-white shorts, a patterned bucket hat and brown leather shoes.

“And then I had the Magoo mustache,” Travis continued, referring to the cartoon — who actually doesn’t have a mustache. “The bucket hat with the mustache is very Magoo-ish. I was a huge Magoo fan growing up,” he gushed.

Jason, 36, then chimed in, pointing out that Mr. Magoo actually wore a bowler hat, and not a bucket cap.

“Yeah, but it’s a similar look,” Travis responded. “It makes me feel like Magoo.”

During the US Open, Travis was seen cuddling up with girlfriend Taylor Swift and cheering on the tennis pros with Kansas City Chiefs teammate Patrick Mahomes and his wife, Brittany Mahomes.

Swift, 34, wore a red-and-white gingham dress from Reformation. The garb featured off-the-shoulder straps, which Swift wore on her shoulders, a sweetheart neckline, a fitted bodice and an A-line pleated skirt.

She teamed the piece with Louis Vuitton hoop earrings, oval sunglasses from Crap Eyewear, a heart pendant necklace, a red Gucci purse and tan heels. For glam, she donned her signature red lip and styled her bronde tresses in a blowout.

Brittany, 28 — who is expecting her third baby with Patrick, also 28 —, opted for a white tennis dress and oversized brown sunglasses. Patrick, meanwhile, wore a Prada zip-up shirt, matching pants, layered silver necklaces and black shades.