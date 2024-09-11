Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Star Style

Travis Kelce Compares His Gucci US Open Look to Cartoon Character Mr. Magoo: ‘Very Magoo-ish’

By
Travis Kelce Opens Up About His Head-to-Toe Gucci Outfit
Annie Wermiel/New York Post/MEGA

Travis Kelce is well aware he looked like cartoon character Mr. Magoo at the US Open.

Travis, 34, opened up about his funky tennis look while chatting with brother Jason Kelce during the Wednesday, September 11, episode of their “New Heights” podcast. “Had the old country club look going with the cardigan and button-up, and hat to match,” Travis said of his “head-to-toe” Gucci look, which featured a white polo top, a matching cardigan complete with a red and green stripe, off-white shorts, a patterned bucket hat and brown leather shoes.

“And then I had the Magoo mustache,” Travis continued, referring to the cartoon — who actually doesn’t have a mustache. “The bucket hat with the mustache is very Magoo-ish. I was a huge Magoo fan growing up,” he gushed.

Jason, 36, then chimed in, pointing out that Mr. Magoo actually wore a bowler hat, and not a bucket cap.

Travis Kelce Debuts Handlebar Mustache at Chiefs Preseason Game

Related: Travis Kelce Debuts Handlebar Mustache at Chiefs Preseason Game

“Yeah, but it’s a similar look,” Travis responded. “It makes me feel like Magoo.”

During the US Open, Travis was seen cuddling up with girlfriend Taylor Swift and cheering on the tennis pros with Kansas City Chiefs teammate Patrick Mahomes and his wife, Brittany Mahomes.

Tanming Sweater 2-Piece Lounge Sets Amazon

Deal of the Day

Score This Rich Mom-Style Matching Set Now for 20% Off! View Deal
Travis Kelce Opens Up About His Head-to-Toe Gucci Outfit
Gotham/GC Images

Swift, 34, wore a red-and-white gingham dress from Reformation. The garb featured off-the-shoulder straps, which Swift wore on her shoulders, a sweetheart neckline, a fitted bodice and an A-line pleated skirt.

She teamed the piece with Louis Vuitton hoop earrings, oval sunglasses from Crap Eyewear, a heart pendant necklace, a red Gucci purse and tan heels. For glam, she donned her signature red lip and styled her bronde tresses in a blowout.

Travis Kelce Game Day Outfits

Related: Kansas City Chiefs' Travis Kelce's Style Evolution

Brittany, 28 — who is expecting her third baby with Patrick, also 28 —, opted for a white tennis dress and oversized brown sunglasses. Patrick, meanwhile, wore a Prada zip-up shirt, matching pants, layered silver necklaces and black shades.

In this article

Travis Kelce Laughs Off Coaches Bill Belichick and Andy Reid's Comments About Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!
Please enter a name.
Please enter a valid email.
Please enter a phone number.
Please enter a message.