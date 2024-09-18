Travis Kelce didn’t accompany girlfriend Taylor Swift to the MTV VMAs on September 11, but she made sure his presence was felt when she took home a Moon Man — her seventh of the night — for Video of the Year for her song “Fortnight.” After thanking her collaborators, including Post Malone, Swift turned the focus to Kelce, saying she’ll never forget how he cheered her on between takes on the set. “Everything this man touches turns to happiness and fun and magic,” she said as the crowd cheered excitedly. “So I want to thank him for adding that to our shoot because I will always remember that.”

The sweet shout-out came on the heels of a whirlwind — and highly visible — week for the pair. On September 8, their PDA lovefest stole the show at the U.S. Open, where they kissed, danced and at one point passionately sang the 2003 Darkness song “I Believe in a Thing Called Love” to each other. In the days prior, they hit up Brooklyn hotspot Lucali and attended the wedding of model Karen Elson at Electric Lady Studios. The outings — along with Swift’s gushing VMAs acceptance speech — quickly helped dispel rumors that the couple have been faking their relationship for PR purposes. On September 2, phony documents outlining a media breakup plan for Kelce and Swift went viral; Kelce’s PR firm, Full Scope, threatened to take legal action over the “false and fabricated” papers, which bore the company’s logo.

It’s become clear that the romance between the Kansas City Chiefs tight end and the Grammy-winning singer is as real as it gets, and their connection has only gotten stronger amid public scrutiny and the challenges that come with high-profile, high-pressure careers. “They’ve built a lot of trust. They both knew what they signed up for and navigated it well,” a source exclusively shares in the latest Us Weekly cover story. “They’re in love and don’t care what others think.”

Now, after more than a year of dating, they’re entering a new phase of their relationship as Swift’s record-breaking Eras Tour winds down. “Taylor and Travis are very committed and serious about their future,” says a second source. “Taylor is ready for the next era of her life. She knows it will be special.”

Savoring the Moments

Swift and Kelce are making the most of her break before she hits the road again in late October for the final dates of her tour, which ends on December 8 after a 152-show run. “It’s been amazing since Taylor and Travis reunited,” says the first source, adding that they’ve been “loving every minute together” since Swift returned to the States in late August. They hung out at her $17 million Rhode Island home last month with a host of A-list pals, including Patrick and Brittany Mahomes, Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Gigi Hadid, Bradley Cooper and Jason and Kylie Kelce.

“Taylor’s been working nonstop and wanted to spend some time there while the weather is still good,” a source previously told Us. “It was really the first time everyone had come together in one place in a long time.”

One of Swift and Kelce’s favorite things to do is hunker down at home and enjoy each other’s company. “They are both chill people who love their downtime,” says the first source, adding that their secret date nights are decidedly simple: “Staying in is a luxury for them. They enjoy cooking dinner together. It’s a refreshing contrast to their [public] lives.” The second source says they’ve found a “good balance” between hitting the town and lying low.

Swift will spend the next few weeks attending as many Chiefs games as she can (she was in attendance for the season opener on September 5). “She loves cheering Travis on and supporting him as much as he loves cheering her on,” the first source says. (Kelce hit up his 14th Eras Tour concert on July 18 in Germany, a few days before the Chiefs’ training camp began.) Adds the second source: “Taylor has come to love football and is really excited the season is back.” (Kelce recently confirmed Swift has been drawing up plays for him.) “She’s loved being around the football community,” says the source. “It’s a reprieve from work for her, and Travis is excited she’s fully ingrained in his world.” Swift will likely be on hand to celebrate his October 5 birthday with family and friends at his Kelce Car Jam in Kansas City.

In It to Win It

They’ve been having “serious conversations” about what’s next, says the second source. “Taylor has expressed how excited she is to settle down after her tour concludes. They’re on the same page.” The first source says friends hope an engagement is around the corner. “They both see marriage as something they want sooner rather than later, and they both want kids. Taylor has always [been excited by] the idea of marriage and starting a family. She just hadn’t found The One until now.” Kelce is also ready to take things up a level and “has dropped hints to those close to him,” says the source. (In a September 10 interview with Us, rapper — and Swiftie — Flavor Flav even said he’d love to officiate their wedding!)

It’s going to be a busy couple of months. Kelce’s new Ryan Murphy FX series, Grotesquerie, is out September 25 and his game show, Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity?, premieres October 16. He and his brother also signed a massive $100 million deal for their “New Heights” podcast, and he’s set to make a cameo in Adam Sandler’s upcoming Happy Gilmore sequel. “Taylor is happy for Travis’ success,” notes the first source, “and encourages him to go for new opportunities.”

Swift hasn’t made any big decisions about her post-tour career plans just yet. “She’s looking forward to taking a break and relaxing. She’s exhausted,” the source says, adding that Swift is ready to focus on herself and her future with Kelce. “That’s the plan for 2025,” says the second source. “Taylor’s really eager to start the next chapter with Travis.”

