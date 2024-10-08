Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes took a second to reconnect at the Kansas City Chiefs’ game against the New Orleans Saints.

According to social media footage found online, the blonde duo ran into each other backstage at Arrowhead Stadium ahead of the Monday, October 7, game. When Mahomes, 29, saw Swift, 34, down the hall, she ran and excitedly threw her arms around the pop star for a big hug before taking a few seconds to chat. Both women were dressed to the nines for the occasion, with Swift rocking a plaid dress and knee-high boots and Mahomes sporting an all-red suit.

Although they found each other behind the scenes, Swift ultimately spent the majority of the game — which saw the Chiefs taking the win 16-7 — alongside her dad in boyfriend Travis Kelce’s suite. Monday marked Swift’s first time back at Arrowhead after being absent from the last two consecutive games.

Swift and Brittany, who is married to Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, have formed a close friendship since the singer started dating Kelce, 35, in 2023. A source told Us Weekly exclusively in January that the ladies have become close game-day buddies.

“They have a really genuine friendship and love hanging out at the games together and cheering on their men,” the insider said. “Brittany loves that Taylor is dating Travis, and she’s so supportive of their relationship. They have a very similar sense of humor and are always cracking jokes and laughing.”

Brittany and Patrick, 29, were seen visiting Swift’s Rhode Island mansion in August for her end-of-summer bash alongside A-list stars like Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, Gigi Hadid and Kelce’s brother, Jason, and sister-in-law, Kylie. Weeks later, they caught back up with the couple for the US Open Men’s Finals on September 8, where they watched the match from a private suite.

Related: Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes‘ Best BFF Moments Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes prove it’s nice to have a friend on NFL game days. Brittany, who is married to Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, sparked a friendship with Swift during the 2023-2024 season after the pop star began dating Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. “They have a really genuine friendship and love […]

Brittany and Swift were both in attendance at a Chiefs game in Kansas City that was staged two days prior to Patrick’s 29th birthday on Tuesday, September 17.

Brittany marked the occasion by throwing her husband, whom she married in 2022, a party. Swift attended the event and posed for photo booth pictures with fellow Chiefs WAGs Chariah Gordon, the fiancée of wide receiver Mecole Hardman Jr., and Sheawna Weathersby, the partner of defensive tackle Chris Jones.