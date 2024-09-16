Taylor Swift Attends Patrick Mahomes’ 29th Birthday Party

It’s a double celebration!

Not only did Taylor Swift cheer on her man, Travis Kelce, during the Kansas City Chiefs’ victory over the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, September 15, but the pop superstar also hit up a 29th birthday party for Chiefs quarterback, Patrick Mahomes.

Swift, 34, can be seen posing with fellow Chiefs WAGs Chariah Gordon, the fiancée of wide receiver Mecole Hardman Jr., and Sheawna Weathersby, the partner of defensive tackle Chris Jones, in photobooth pictures shared by Weathersby via her Instagram Stories on Sunday. The trio are all smiles in the snaps, with the “Fortnight” singer sporting red sunglasses and her signature red lipstick. The photo strip includes the words, “Happy birthday Patrick,” and “Twenty-nine.”

Mahomes’ wife Brittany also documented the special occasion, which took place after Sunday’s Chiefs game and two days before Mahomes’ actual birthday on Tuesday, September 17, via her Instagram Stories.

“Celebrating our boy!” Brittany, 29, can be heard saying in a video as she walks into the venue, which is adorned with a balloon arch with the number 29 in the center. “This cutie boy!” she adds as closes in on blown-up photos of Mahomes as a child.

In another Instagram Story, Brittany showed off red cups featuring a childhood photo of Mahomes, as well as a custom-made beer koozie with the same picture.

Related: Taylor Swift's Chicest Game Day Styles at Travis Kelce's Chiefs Games Taylor Swift’s game day outfits are the definition of trendy and festive. Swift started attending Kansas City Chiefs games in September 2023 amid her budding romance with tight end Travis Kelce. From official Chiefs gear to miniskirts and leather jackets, Swift has been supporting her beau in style. At the Chiefs vs. Los Angeles Chargers […]

Earlier in the day, Weathersby shared pictures posing alongside Swift and Gordon in a suite at Kansas City’s Arrowhead Stadium before they took in the Chiefs’ latest game. “The score’s never even. We’re always up 1,” she captioned the series of snaps, which includes one of Swift posing in front of a framed picture of her man. Swift can be seen wearing a Chiefs jersey and thigh-high black leather boots in the pics.

During Sunday’s game, Swift was spotted reacting to Kelce, also 34, almost scoring a touchdown.

As Kelce hurtled toward the end zone after catching a pass from Mahomes, an animated Swift was caught screaming during CBS’ broadcast of the game, “Oh, my God, Travis! Oh, my God! Oh, my God!”

Swift grabbed onto those sitting nearby her in an Arrowhead Stadium suite before realizing Kelce came up just short of scoring. The Chiefs would find the end zone on their next play, a touchdown pass from Mahomes to offensive tackle Wanya Morris.

“Someone wanted a touchdown!” CBS play-by-play analyst Jim Nantz said while a replay of Swift was shown. “Someone wanted to see six after she got seven Wednesday night at the VMAs!”

Related: Every Time Taylor Swift Attended an NFL Game to Cheer for Travis Kelce Taylor Swift has loved being the girl in the bleachers amid her blossoming romance with Travis Kelce. Swift made her first appearance at a Kansas City Chiefs game in September 2023, watching them defeat the Chicago Bears from the Kelce family’s private suite. After cheering alongside the tight end’s mom, Donna Kelce, she and Travis […]

Nantz, 65, was referencing Swift’s haul at the MTV Video Music Awards on Wednesday, September 11, where Swift won seven trophies, tying Beyoncé for most VMAs won by a solo artist.

Later, Swift was spotted jumping up and down after Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker nailed a game-winning field goal, giving Kansas City a 26-25 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals.