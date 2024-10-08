Brittany Mahomes dressed to the nines for her husband, Patrick Mahomes’ Kansas City Chiefs game against the New Orleans Saints on Monday, October 7.

Brittany, 29, was in attendance for the Monday Night Football game at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri. She channeled a different Britney for the event, rocking a head to toe red leather suit, black boots and a matching bag. She wore her blonde locks down around her shoulders and accessorized with a silver statement necklace.

“Monday Night❤️,” she captioned a series of Instagram photos of herself at the game.

Patrick, also 29, and Brittany announced in July that they are expecting their third baby and that their impending arrival is a girl. The couple, who tied the knot in March 2022, are already parents of daughter Sterling, 3, and son Bronze, 22 months.

Since sharing the news with the world, Brittany has been outfitting her baby bump in a variety of stylish ensembles on game days. She opted for a low-key look for the Chiefs home season opener against the Baltimore Ravens on September 5, wearing a white T-shirt and denim cargo pants with a red and white accent stripe.

The following week, as the Chiefs faced off against the Cincinnati Bengals at Arrowhead Stadium on September 15, Brittany took a fashion risk in a black-and-white patterned Chanel minidress and black blazer with a Chanel pearl necklace, black loafers with white socks and sunglasses.

For the Chiefs’ first away game of the season against the Atlanta Falcons on September 22, Brittany seemed to find inspiration in her pal Taylor Swift’s previous game day attire, pairing an oversized Chiefs T-shirt with red cowboy boots. The week prior, Swift, 34 — who is dating Patrick’s teammate Travis Kelce — turned heads in a similar look, wearing a vintage Chiefs jersey with black over-the-knee Giuseppe Zanotti boots.

When the Chiefs took on the Los Angeles Chargers in a September 29 away game, Brittany used her outfit to show her support for Patrick. She matched her red T-shirt and black leather pants with accessories emblazoned with her husband’s jersey number, including a black baseball cap, red and white sneakers and a clear fanny pack. In Instagram photos from the game, Brittany cradled her baby bump as she posed in a private suite and on the field at SoFi Stadium.

While Brittany has been known for her bold style choices for years, Us Weekly previously reported in June that she hired Venetia Kidd, a longtime member of Swift’s styling team. The pair began working together during Brittany’s Sports Illustrated Swimsuit media tour in early 2024. Since then, some of Kidd’s standout ensembles for Brittany included her Sau Lee crystal crop top and black maxi skirt for the Time 100 Gala in April and her silver Oscar de la Renta gown for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue launch party in May.