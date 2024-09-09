Brittany Mahomes is bumping along in style while awaiting the birth of her third baby with Patrick Mahomes.

Brittany has had a number of stylish looks while expecting her second baby girl. Perhaps her most talked about ensemble came while announcing her pregnancy in July 2024.

At the time, she wore a white body con maxi dress and simple jewelry.

Brittany posed with Patrick, who wore a knit top and tan pants, as well as their two kids, daughter Sterling and son Bronze, who also wore all-white outfits.

She later wore a stylish sundress while sharing she’s having a girl that same month. Her frock featured a V-neck, a blue-and-white patterned top and a tiered skirt. She teamed the piece with sneakers and a half-up, half-down hairdo.

Besides dresses, Brittany has also shown off her figure in crop tops. In August 2024, she slayed in a black feathered crop top featuring a halter neckline while celebrating her 29th birthday with Patrick. She paired the garb with cream colored pants and peep-toe sandals.

Keep scrolling to see Brittany’s best looks while expecting her third baby: