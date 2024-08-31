Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Celebrity News

Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Celebrates 29th Birthday at Dinner With Patrick Mahomes and Her ‘Girlies’

By
Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Celebrates 29th Birthday With Patrick Mahomes, Friends
Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Brittany Mahomes is feeling some birthday love for the last year of her 20s!

The Kansas City Current co-owner, who is currently pregnant with her third child with her husband, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, shared highlights on Friday, August 30, of a special dinner ahead of her 29th birthday, which falls on Saturday, August 31.

Posting to her Instagram Story, Brittany showed off an atmospherically dimly-lit restaurant setting featuring flowers, balloons and candles, with several of her girlfriends in attendance. “Birthday dinner with my girlies,” she captioned one image, tagging friends Melissa Mathews and Lyndsay Bell.

Not to leave her husband out, Brittany also captioned a shot “And my lover,” referring to Patrick, 28.

The decor for the party also included menus personalized with Brittany’s name, plus a cake adorned with purple and gold leaf frosting, lit sparklers and a big “29.”

Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Celebrates 29th Birthday With Patrick Mahomes, Friends
Lyndsay Bell and Melissa Matthews Courtesy of Brittany Mahomes/Instagram

The party is yet another fun event the Mahomes are enjoying before the NFL season officially kicks off: The couple have been spending time together with everything from relaxing movie nights at home to trips to Europe — and even were recently spotted with their daughter Sterling, 3, and son Bronze, 20 months, in Rhode Island, where Taylor Swift and Patrick’s teammate Travis Kelce held a private bash that included guests Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, as well as Travis’ brother Jason Kelce and wife Kylie.

Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Celebrates 29th Birthday With Patrick Mahomes, Friends
Courtesy of Brittany Mahomes/Instagram

Brittany first revealed that she was expecting a third child last month, in a joint post to Instagram with Patrick. “Round three, here we come,” the couple captioned their announcement on July 12, sharing a video where they were joined by Sterling and Bronze in a sweet video set to Bruno Mars’ “Count on You” that showed off her ultrasound photos.

Arach Cloz short sleeve sweater top

Deal of the Day

Grab This Best-Selling Fall Sweater Top While it’s Still 20% off for Labor Day! View Deal
Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews- Relationship Timeline

Related: Patrick Mahomes and Wife Brittany Mahomes' Relationship Timeline

Patrick confirmed during a press conference at Chiefs football training camp that Baby No. 3 would be the last for the Mahomes family. “I’m done, I’ll say that. I said three and I’m done,” he told reporters on July 16, adding that his wife “does a great job of [being a mom], and we still go out and enjoy our life.”

Patrick and Brittany were high school sweethearts, meeting when they went to school together in Texas. They dated for several years before going to separate colleges, but despite the distance, Patrick and Brittany stayed together.

Every Festive Game Day Outfit Brittany Mahomes Rocked While Cheering On Husband Patrick Mahomes

Related: Every Festive Game Day Outfit Brittany Mahomes Rocked While Cheering On Husband Patrick Mahomes

The NFL star proposed to Brittany in September 2020, and they got married in Hawaii two years later.

In this article

Brittany Mahomes
Brittany Matthews

Brittany Matthews
Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes Is Doing Great After Leaving Game Concussion

Patrick Mahomes

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!
Please enter a name.
Please enter a valid email.
Please enter a phone number.
Please enter a message.