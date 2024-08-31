Brittany Mahomes is feeling some birthday love for the last year of her 20s!

The Kansas City Current co-owner, who is currently pregnant with her third child with her husband, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, shared highlights on Friday, August 30, of a special dinner ahead of her 29th birthday, which falls on Saturday, August 31.

Posting to her Instagram Story, Brittany showed off an atmospherically dimly-lit restaurant setting featuring flowers, balloons and candles, with several of her girlfriends in attendance. “Birthday dinner with my girlies,” she captioned one image, tagging friends Melissa Mathews and Lyndsay Bell.

Not to leave her husband out, Brittany also captioned a shot “And my lover,” referring to Patrick, 28.

The decor for the party also included menus personalized with Brittany’s name, plus a cake adorned with purple and gold leaf frosting, lit sparklers and a big “29.”

The party is yet another fun event the Mahomes are enjoying before the NFL season officially kicks off: The couple have been spending time together with everything from relaxing movie nights at home to trips to Europe — and even were recently spotted with their daughter Sterling, 3, and son Bronze, 20 months, in Rhode Island, where Taylor Swift and Patrick’s teammate Travis Kelce held a private bash that included guests Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, as well as Travis’ brother Jason Kelce and wife Kylie.

Brittany first revealed that she was expecting a third child last month, in a joint post to Instagram with Patrick. “Round three, here we come,” the couple captioned their announcement on July 12, sharing a video where they were joined by Sterling and Bronze in a sweet video set to Bruno Mars’ “Count on You” that showed off her ultrasound photos.

Patrick confirmed during a press conference at Chiefs football training camp that Baby No. 3 would be the last for the Mahomes family. “I’m done, I’ll say that. I said three and I’m done,” he told reporters on July 16, adding that his wife “does a great job of [being a mom], and we still go out and enjoy our life.”

Patrick and Brittany were high school sweethearts, meeting when they went to school together in Texas. They dated for several years before going to separate colleges, but despite the distance, Patrick and Brittany stayed together.

The NFL star proposed to Brittany in September 2020, and they got married in Hawaii two years later.