Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Hits the Pumpkin Patch With Her Kids: ‘Moments That Mean the Most’

Brittany Mahomes , Inset: her kids Taylor Hill/WireImage ; Inset: Courtest of Brittany Mahomes/Instagram

Pregnant Brittany Mahomes is getting into the fall spirit with her and husband Patrick Mahomes’ kids by her side.

“The moments that mean the most, big Fall Pumpkin Patch Fam🍂🎃🤎,” Brittany, 29, wrote via Instagram on Friday, September 27, alongside several photos from their festive outing at Kansas City’s Johnson Farms Plants and Pumpkins.

In one snap, Brittany was all smiles in a burgundy mini dress that showed off her growing baby bump. She sported son Bronze, 22 months, positioned on her hip and sweetly held 3-year-old daughter Sterling’s hand. Both kids were carrying a bag of apples while posing in front of a tree-lined path.

Brittany reposted the photo to her Instagram Story, writing, “Love them all with my heart and love days like these with my heart🥹🤍.”

Patrick Mahomes and Wife Brittany Matthews Family Photos With Daughter Sterling and Son Bronze 316

In another pic, Brittany sat in a cart with Bronze on her lap while Sterling appeared to ride solo. Brittany also uploaded a video of Bronze following Sterling down a tube slide outside a farmhouse.

“Had the best day with my babies 🥹,” Brittany wrote via her Instagram Story, alongside a snap of her positioned next to the kids’ stroller. In a final pic, Brittany uploaded a collage with the kids and pals, writing, “Just the best morning ever with our besties 🤍.”

Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Hits the Pumpkin Patch With Her Kids
Brittany Mahomes and her kids Courtesy of Brittany Mahomes/Instagram

While Patrick, 29, did not appear to be at the outing, he made sure to share his support from afar. In the comments section of Brittany’s Instagram upload, he added a red heart emoji.

Brittany and Patrick, who wed in March 2022, revealed in July that they are expecting their third child together. “Round three, here we come,” the pair captioned a joint Instagram post at the time. They also shared a video showing Brittany’s ultrasound photos set to Bruno Mars’ “Count on You.”

Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews- Relationship Timeline

Days later, Patrick quipped that Baby No. 3 will be the duo’s last. “I’m done, I’ll say that. I said three and I’m done,” he said in July. “It’s awesome. I always wanted to have kids young. I got to grow up in a locker room, and it made such an impact in my life. We’re on our third kid now. Brittany does a great job of doing that and we still go out and enjoy our life.”

While anticipating the arrival of her and Patrick’s third child — who they revealed is a girl — Brittany has stepped out to cheer on the Chiefs quarterback. Earlier this month, Brittany and Sterling went down to the field ahead of a rainy game against the Baltimore Ravens. “We’re surviving,” Brittany joked in an Instagram Story selfie as they held Chiefs rally towels over their heads.

