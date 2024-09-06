Your account
Star Style

Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Goes Casual in Jeans, Plain Tee at 1st Chiefs Game of the Season 

By
Feature Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Keeps Her Look Casual at 1st Kansas City Chiefs Game of the Season
Courtesy of Brittany Mahomes/Instagram

Pregnant Brittany Mahomes stuck with the classics when it came to her Thursday, September 5, game day outfit.

Mahomes, 29, sported a short-sleeve white T-shirt, which she tucked into a pair of light-wash denim jeans with snap-front pockets. Brittany, the wife of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, also kept it casual for her glam and opted for wearing her signature blond locks in loose waves.

Brittany went with a simple makeup look, sporting a light pink lip, rosy blush and voluminous lashes.

Brittany watched the Chiefs beat the Baltimore Ravens 27-20 from a private suite with 3-year-old daughter Sterling. Patrick, 28, and Brittany also share son Bronze, 19 months, who did not appear to attend the game. Sterling repped her dad’s team and wore a Chiefs-branded red dress.

Ahead of the game, Brittany and Sterling went onto the field to see Patrick and the Chiefs off.

Courtesy of Brittany Mahomes/Instagram

“We’re surviving,” Brittany quipped in an Instagram Story selfie, as the mother-daughter pair held Chiefs rally towels over their heads to stay dry from the rain, which briefly delayed the start of the game.

Brittany has been Patrick’s No. 1 cheerleader since high school when they started dating. The pair married in 2021, one year after Patrick won his first Super Bowl ring.

“For sure [I get more nervous before games],” Brittany said during an appearance on the “WHOOP” podcast last month. “He doesn’t get stressed at all. That’s just what he likes to do. I think he loves going into a new week having new game plans, having new challenges, having new people that he’s playing. I think I’m a little bit more nervous every week than he is.”

Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Keeps Her Look Casual at 1st Kansas City Chiefs Game of the Season Patrick Mahomes
Patrick Mahomes with wife Brittany Mahomes and daughter Sterling Skye before taking on the Baltimore Ravens on September 05, 2024 in Kansas City, Missouri. David Eulitt/Getty Images

During the 2023-2024 season, Brittany made headlines for forming a surprising friendship with Taylor Swift amid the pop star’s budding romance with Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. Swift, 34, also attended Thursday night’s game, rocking a denim Versace corset and coordinating shorts with thigh-high Giuseppe Zanotti boots.

