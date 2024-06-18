Brittany Mahomes is giving herself a Taylor Swift-inspired makeover.

The 28-year-old, who is married to Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, recently hired Venetia Kidd, a loyal member of Swift’s style team.

Kidd has worked with Swift’s longtime stylist, Joseph Cassell Falconer, for the past six years (Falconer has worked closely with Swift since her Speak Now era in 2010). The pair have collaboratively styled several of Swift’s Eras Tour outfits, from the colorful glittery bodysuits she wears onstage to the moody black-and-white outfits featured on The Tortured Poets Department album covers.

Kidd and Falconer have also styled several of Swift’s recent red carpet dresses, including the strapless blue cut-out gown she wore at the Eras Tour movie premiere in October 2023, as well as the green sequin dress she wore at the Golden Globes in January.

Related: Taylor Swift Matches ‘1989’ Set for 1st Time During ‘Eras Tour’: See Pic Taylor Swift launched her first concert tour in more than four years in March 2023— and positively slayed with her fashion choices. The “Anti-Hero” songstress, 33, kicked off her tour on Friday, March 17, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona — where February’s Super Bowl LVII was held. The Eras Tour, which celebrated all of […]

It appears that Brittany began working with Kidd during her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit media tour at the beginning of this year, per several social media posts.

Since then, Kidd has styled several of Brittany’s red carpet moments. Some stand-out looks include the silver cut-out Oscar de la Renta gown she wore at the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue launch party in May, as well as the cropped sequin top and floor-length black skirt she wore at the Time 100 Gala in April. Kidd is also the mastermind behind the pink Barbie-inspired Versace mini dress that Mahomes wore at Formula 1 in May.

Kidd, who is originally from Toronto, boasts an impressive resume. In addition to Swift and Brittany, she has also styled Lady Gaga, Alessandra Ambrosio, Austin Butler, Selma Hayek, Cindy Crawford, Brandon Urie and Kerry Washington.

Given Brittany’s friendship with Swift, which blossomed in September 2023 when the “Cruel Summer” singer began dating Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, hiring Kidd is a natural choice.