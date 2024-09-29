Brittany Mahomes continued her style streak while supporting her husband, Patrick Mahomes, as the Kansas City Chiefs played the Los Angeles Chargers in a Sunday, September 29, away game.

The 29-year-old — who is pregnant with her and Patrick’s third baby — was spotted wearing a red short-sleeved T-shirt at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, on Sunday. Brittany accessorized her look with a black “Mahomes 15” baseball cap and a clear handbag. Her purse featured a red-and-gold “15” patch, also in honor of Patrick’s jersey number.

“Game day girlie,” Brittany captioned an Instagram Story selfie of her outfit while sitting in a private suite.

Brittany announced her pregnancy in July, writing via Instagram at the time, “Round three, here we come.” (She and Patrick, 29, tied the knot in March 2022 and are already parents of daughter Sterling, 3, and son Bronze, 22 months.)

Ever since the reveal, Brittany has been dressing her growing baby bump in an array of stylish ensembles and taking fashion risks at Patrick’s games. For the September 5 season opener at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri, when the Chiefs faced off against the Baltimore Ravens, Brittany kept it casual in a white T-shirt and denim cargo pants with a red and white accent stripe, wearing her hair in loose waves with small braids.

The following week, when the Chiefs played the Cincinnati Bengals in a September 15 home game, Brittany went all out in a black-and-white patterned Chanel minidress and black blazer, paired with a Chanel pearl necklace, black loafers with white socks and sunglasses. She completed the look with a messy updo.

Brittany subsequently traveled to Atlanta for the Chiefs’ first away game of the season as they took on the Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on September 22. She seemed to draw inspiration from pal Taylor Swift for her outfit, wearing an oversized Chiefs T-shirt with red cowboy boots. One week earlier, Swift, 34, made headlines for her similar attire — a vintage Chiefs jersey and black over-the-knee Giuseppe Zanotti boots — at the September 15 game. (Swift was not in attendance at the Chiefs vs. Falcons game, marking the first time she has missed a game since the regular season kicked off earlier this month.)

Us Weekly reported in June that Brittany hired Venetia Kidd, a longtime member of Swift’s styling team. Kidd has worked with Swift’s stylist, Joseph Cassell Falconer, for six years and recently collaborated on several of the pop star’s Eras Tour costumes, her Tortured Poets Department album covers and her red carpet looks for the 2023 Eras Tour movie premiere and the 2024 Golden Globe Awards.

Brittany began working with Kidd during her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit media tour in early 2024, according to multiple social media posts. In the months that followed, Kidd styled Brittany for the Time 100 Gala in April and the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue launch party in May.