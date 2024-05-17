Brittany Mahomes showed off her It Girl status at the 2024 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue launch party in New York City.

Mahomes, 28, rocked the red carpet in an Oscar de la Renta gown at the Thursday, May 16, event, which also celebrated the publication’s 60th anniversary.

Mahomes, who made her rookie debut in the latest issue, dazzled in the silver design that featured sequin leaves, a high neck, sheer bodice and a slit skirt — similar to the red design Selena Gomez wore at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards. She teamed the frock with strappy heels and a square silver and gold purse. Mahomes added even more sparkle to her look with a number of diamond rings.

For glam, Mahomes donned a full beat including rosy cheeks, a warm contour, winged eyeliner and glossy lips. Her blonde hair was parted down the middle and styled in beachy curls.

On the red carpet, she posed with husband Patrick Mahomes, who looked cool in a double-breasted black blazer, matching pants and dark sunglasses. He completed his ensemble with a diamond chain necklace.

The couple held hands on the carpet and Patrick even stood back and proudly smiled at Brittany as she took solo shots.

For Brittany’s photoshoot with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, which took place in Belize in February, she donned a number of red bikinis. One of her standout looks featured an itty-bitty top that exposed her underboob. The former soccer player paired it with G-string bottoms and messy beachy waves.

Elsewhere in the shoot, she sported a cutout one-piece, a crochet set and a ruffled swimsuit.

“I’m truly just so humbled and still in disbelief,” the mom-of-two told Sports Illustrated at the time. “As a girl from Tyler, Texas, who only really knew sports, never in a million years did I think I’d be in [the SI Swimsuit Issue]. I’m just so grateful for this opportunity.” (Brittany and Patrick, 28, share daughter Sterling, 3, and son Bronze, 18 months.)