Brittany Mahomes channeled Taylor Swift’s game day style while supporting the Chiefs on Sunday night.

Brittany, 29, attended the Sunday, September 22, game at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium, in knee-length red cowboy boots and an oversized Kansas City Chiefs shirt as she cheered on her husband Patrick Mahomes and his Chiefs teammates.

Just one week prior, Swift, 34, rocked a similar outfit, sporting an oversized red-and-white shirt matched with thigh-length black boots, at the Chiefs vs. Cincinnati Bengals game at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday, September 15.

Brittany, who is pregnant with her third child and shares two children, Sterling, 3, and Bronze, 1, with Patrick, 29, shared a series of photos that captured her striking look via Instagram on Sunday.

“Sunday Night❤️,” she captioned the carousel, taken on the field prior to the Chiefs kicking off against the Atlanta Falcons. The first two shots saw Brittany smiling sweetly for the camera while the third photo caught her hand lightly holding her blossoming baby bump.

Brittany and Swift were both in attendance at last week’s Chiefs game in Kansas City, which was staged just two days prior to Patrick’s 29th birthday on Tuesday, September 17.

Brittany marked the occasion by throwing her husband, whom she married in 2022, a party to mark the milestone. Swift attended the event and posed for photobooth pictures with fellow Chiefs WAGs Chariah Gordon, the fiancée of wide receiver Mecole Hardman Jr., and Sheawna Weathersby, the partner of defensive tackle Chris Jones.

Swift and Brittany have formed a close friendship since the singer started dating Travis Kelce, Patrick’s teammate, in 2023. A source told Us Weekly exclusively in January that the ladies have become close game day buddies. “They have a really genuine friendship and love hanging out at the games together and cheering on their men,” the insider said. “Brittany loves that Taylor is dating Travis, and she’s so supportive of their relationship. They have a very similar sense of humor and are always cracking jokes and laughing.”

Brittany and Patrick were seen visiting Swift’s Rhode Island mansion in August, and the couple were also seen attending the US Open on September 8 with Swift and Kelce, 34.

As for the boys’ bond, Kelce seemingly adores his Chiefs teammate, gifting Patrick a pricey Louis Vuitton golf bag for his recent birthday.

“Travis got me a Louis Vuitton golf bag so that one is going to be sweet,” he said on the September 17 episode of “The Drive” podcast hosted by Kansas City radio host Carrington Harrison. “I don’t know how much I can use that on the golf course but it will be nice to have.”