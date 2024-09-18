Travis Kelce celebrated Patrick Mahomes’ 29th birthday by showing the quarterback just how much he adores him.

Patrick revealed on the Tuesday, September 17, episode of “The Drive” podcast, hosted by Kansas City radio host Carrington Harrison, that Travis, 34, gifted him a Louis Vuitton golf bag to mark the milestone.

“Travis got me a Louis Vuitton golf bag so that one is going to be sweet,” he said on the podcast. “I don’t know how much I can use that on the golf course but it will be nice to have.”

It’s unclear which golf bag Travis purchased for his Chiefs teammate, however, the designer range is priced from $22,600 to more than $30,000.

The lavish gift comes after Travis’ girlfriend, Taylor Swift, was seen at the quarterback’s birthday party on Sunday, September 15.

Swift, 34, was seen posing alongside fellow Chiefs WAGs Chariah Gordon, the fiancée of wide receiver Mecole Hardman Jr., and Sheawna Weathersby, the partner of defensive tackle Chris Jones, in photobooth pictures shared by Weathersby via her Instagram Stories on Sunday.

The trio were beaming in the snaps, with the “Fortnight” singer sporting red sunglasses and her signature red lipstick.

Patrick’s wife, Brittany Mahomes, also documented the party, which took place after Sunday’s Chiefs game and two days before Patrick’s actual birthday on Tuesday, September 17, via her own Instagram Stories.

“Celebrating our boy!” Brittany, 29, was heard saying in a video of her walking into the venue, adorned with a balloon arch with the number 29 in the center.

Travis isn’t the only Kelce who shares a close bond with Patrick.

Patrick showed his adoration for the tight end’s brother, Jason Kelce, via an X post on Monday, September 16, that encouraged Jason, 36, to dance like nobody’s watching.

“😂😂😂😂😂 go crazy then!! @JasonKelce,” Patrick posted after seeing Jason’s skills on the dance floor at his birthday party.

Patrick and Brittany were also seen hanging with both Kelce brothers at Swift’s Rhode Island home in late August.

Since Travis began dating Swift in summer 2023, Patrick has been vocal about how his BFF has remained the “same guy” since shooting even further into the spotlight. The athlete told The Atlantic in an article published on August 20 that his friend continues to be down to earth despite his newfound fame.

“It’s a huge platform and everyone in the world can see it, deservedly so because of how great Taylor is, but it’s still Travis,” Patrick told the outlet. “I think that’s what makes it so cool, even though it’s such a big thing for the world.”