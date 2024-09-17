Patrick Mahomes isn’t just a fan of Kansas City Chiefs’ teammate Travis Kelce, he’s a big supporter of the tight end’s brother, Jason Kelce, and his epic dance moves.

“😂😂😂😂😂 go crazy then!! @JasonKelce,” Mahomes, 29, wrote via X on Monday, September 16, after seeing Jason’s insane skills on the dance floor. (One day prior, Mahomes celebrated his birthday with Travis, 34, and a few other Chiefs players following the team’s win over the Cincinnati Bengals. Mahomes was also seen hanging with both the Kelce brothers at Taylor Swift’s Rhode Island home in late August.)

Jason, 36, headed back to Philadelphia in honor of the Eagles’ Monday Night Football game against the Atlanta Falcons and quickly found himself on stage during one of the pre-game parties.

ESPN shared a clip of the former Eagles center doing the running man backstage as techno music blasted in the background, captioning it, “Jason Kelce is BACK in Philly 😂😂😂.” Jason proceeded to fist pump as the crowd cheered him on.

The former NFL star rocked an all-green sweat suit and white sneakers while jamming out alongside some of Philly’s biggest football fans.

He also hit up a few tailgates outside Lincoln Financial Field before taking part on ESPN’s Monday Night Countdown program. Jason was seen drinking beer, partying with fans and eating cheesesteaks in social media videos before going back to work.

Jason retired from the NFL in March after 13 seasons with the Eagles. However, he hasn’t stayed away from the sport, landing a gig as an ESPN commentator on their weekly Monday Night Countdown show, which airs before Monday Night Football.

“I’m excited to join ESPN, and particularly the Monday Night Countdown team. ESPN was a consistent presence in our household growing up and the network helped shape who I am and my love of all sports,” Jason said in a statement in May. “To now appear on that same screen is a full circle moment. And, I mean it’s freaking Monday Night Football! and I’m ready for some football.”

During his first broadcast of the season, Jason made a lasting impression with viewers after he said the word “tits” on live TV.

Jason explained during the September 9 show that his wardrobe fits a little differently after he stopped playing football. “It fits my belly now, I’ve lost a little bit of weight,” Jason said after his cohosts noticed a bit of skin peeking through his button-down shirt. “But my tits are still struggling.”

Travis trolled his big brother after the moment went viral, commenting, “Surprised he even bought a new one, and didn’t just go shirtless.”

Travis, who is still playing in the NFL, proceeded to joke about Jason’s small shirt during their September 11 “New Heights” podcast.

“You went up to the Bay Area for your first Monday Night Countdown appearance and forgot to pack a shirt for Jason,” Travis quipped, noting there was chaos “within the first 30 seconds” of Jason taking a seat on the panel.

Travis confessed he enjoyed every minute of the broadcast. “Me and Taylor were watching that, absolutely dying laughing at it,” he added, referring to his girlfriend, Swift. “It was the perfect thing to open everybody up to what they were gonna experience for the next 18 weeks [of the season].”

Jason’s wife, Kylie Kelce, also got in on the fun on Saturday, September 14, when she applauded her spouse for his new gig. “Training camp looked a little different this year. Watching you at the Linc on Monday is going to be a little different too,” Kylie wrote via Instagram. “Just know that [our three daughters] and I are loving cheering you on in this new chapter!”

Kylie, 32, added, “Maybe try not to say ‘tits’ this week?” Jason, however, didn’t follow his wife’s advice and did say “tits” once again during Monday’s broadcast.