Jason Kelce still bleeds Eagles green after his retirement and couldn’t miss watching the team’s season opener.

“I thought it would be fun to watch my first game of retirement with a guy that I had been with my entire career with the Eagles, who still works there but he doesn’t travel with the team,” Jason, 36, told brother Travis Kelce on the Wednesday, September 11, episode of their “New Heights” podcast. “So, I was with [team trainer] Joe O’Pella.”

Jason added, “I was down there watching it in his den basement area, so we were watching the game together. It was kind of cool watching it with [Joe.]”

Jason played center for the Eagles throughout his entire NFL career, even clinching a Super Bowl trophy in 2018. Jason announced his retirement earlier this year.

Related: Everything Jason Kelce Said About Retiring from the NFL Jason Kelce has been a fixture of the Philadelphia Eagles offense for more than a decade, but he was realistic about the idea of retirement prior to officially stepping down in March 2024. Kelce was drafted in 2011, becoming the first rookie in Eagles history to start all 16 regular season games at center. He […]

The Eagles played its first game of the 2024-2025 season against the Green Bay Packers in Brazil on Friday, September 6. The Philly-based team won 34-29. Jason, for his part, was all over social media platform X during the game to celebrate.

“I was tweeting to avoid the distraction of not being able to do anything,” Jason quipped on Wednesday. “Probably over-tweeting, to be honest with you.”

Travis, 34, then suggested that his older brother should text one of the team managers in the middle of the next Eagles game.

“Would be hilarious,” Travis, who plays for the Kansas City Chiefs, said. “Probably illegal but would be hilarious if you did!”

While Jason is no longer suiting up on the field, he is still involved in the game as a broadcaster for ESPN’s Monday Night Countdown. He called the Monday, September 9, game between the San Francisco 49ers and the New York Jets.

Related: Everything the Kelce Family Has Said About Jason’s NFL Retirement Jason Kelce is ready for retirement after 13 years in the NFL. “So, this all brings us here to today,” he said during a March 2024 press conference. “Where I announce that I am retiring from the NFL after 13 seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles.” Jason’s family was in attendance at the event. Travis Kelce […]

During his ESPN debut, Jason accidentally forgot to bring a dress shirt and ended up buying one from a local mall. As he explained on air, “It fits my belly now, I’ve lost a little bit of weight. But my tits are still struggling.”

The comment had Travis and his girlfriend, Taylor Swift, in hysterics.

“Me and Taylor were watching that, absolutely dying laughing at it,” Travis quipped on the podcast. “It was the perfect thing to open everybody up to what they were gonna experience for the next 18 weeks [of the season]. Do we think this is the first time ‘tits’ has been said on ESPN?”

Jason, meanwhile, pointed out that ESPN didn’t have a “rule” against saying “tits” live on-air.

“[But it’s] something that you wouldn’t typically say,” he added.