Travis Kelce and his girlfriend, Taylor Swift, didn’t miss Jason Kelce‘s debut on ESPN’s Monday Night Countdown after their jam-packed weekend in New York City.

During the Wednesday, September 11, episode of “New Heights,” Travis, 34, poked fun at his brother for his now-viral wardrobe mishap from his first episode of the NFL pregame show. “You went up to the Bay Area for your first Monday Night Countdown appearance and forgot to pack a shirt for Jason,” Travis teased, bringing back a long-running joke for loyal podcast listeners.

Jason, 36, officially joined the ESPN program on Monday, September 9, covering the San Francisco 49ers vs. New York Jets game. “Jason Kelce is wearing a shirt he got at the mall because he left his travel bag in the truck,” analyst Scott Van Pelt said as the camera panned to show Jason in a long-sleeve white collared shirt with part of his chest peeking through the buttons.

The former Philadelphia Eagles center attempted to adjust his shirt, teasing, “It fits my belly now, I’ve lost a little bit of weight. But my tits are still struggling.”

While recapping the hilarious moment on “New Heights,” Travis laughed at his brother making a scene “within the first 30 seconds” of his Monday Night Countdown job.

“Me and Taylor were watching that, absolutely dying laughing at it,” he added. “It was the perfect thing to open everybody up to what they were gonna experience for the next 18 weeks [of the season].”

Travis then wondered, “Do we think this is the first time ‘tits’ has been said on ESPN?” but Jason wasn’t so sure. “I don’t know,” he replied. “I got asked on Twitter and … ‘tits’ is a funny word.”

Jason argued that “it’s not against the rules” to say something like that on TV, but it’s still “something that you wouldn’t typically say” during a live broadcast.

The way Travis saw it, there was no better word to use in that scenario. “Those buttons were holding on by the thread,” he joked.

Jason’s too-tight shirt caused a stir online on Monday, and Travis didn’t waste any time joining in on the fun. “Surprised he even bought a new one, and didn’t just go shirtless,” he wrote via X. (Who could forget Jason baring his chest alongside Swift in the VIP suite at his brother’s game against the Buffalo Bills last season? Not Us.)

While Jason was preparing for his ESPN debut, Travis and Swift kept themselves busy in NYC. The couple, who have been dating since last summer, enjoyed romantic dinners out on the town and attended a wedding at Electric Lady Studios before heading to the US Open on Sunday, September 8. The twosome packed on the PDA in the stadium and danced during breaks in the men’s singles final, which they watched alongside pals Patrick and Brittany Mahomes.