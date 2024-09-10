Jason Kelce made a memorable entrance on ESPN’s Monday Night Countdown that got the attention of his brother, Travis Kelce.

“We are thrilled to welcome in a six-time first-team All NFL selection. Future gold jacket wearer. He’s got a podcast that’s apparently doing fairly well,” Scott Van Pelt said, referring to the brothers’ “New Heights” podcast. “All that said, Jason Kelce is wearing a shirt he got at the mall because he left his travel bag in the truck.”

The camera panned to Jason, 36, who sported a long-sleeve white collared shirt while sitting with the commentators. As he sat back in his chair, his shirt began to reveal part of his chest through the opening between buttons.

“It fits my belly now, I’ve lost a little bit of weight. But my tits are still struggling,” Jason confessed on the Monday, September 9, broadcast while adjusting his shirt.

“The fact that a Hall of Fame center can shop at Lululemon, that’s big man,” Ryan Clark joked. “That’s a big accomplishment.”

After ESPN and ESPN NFL jointly uploaded the interaction via social media, Travis, 34, weighed in. “Surprised he even bought a new one, and didn’t just go shirtless,” Travis quipped in the comments section of the Instagram post.

Following Jason’s NFL retirement announcement in May after 13 seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles, news broke that he landed a gig on ESPN’s Monday Night Countdown.

Monday’s appearance isn’t the first time Jason has forgotten an article of clothing for an event. For the premiere of his Prime Video documentary, Kelce, in September 2023, Jason sported a pair of shorts while walking the green carpet.

“I was gonna have jeans on but [my wife], Kylie [Kelce], was running late,” Jason explained during an episode of the “New Heights” podcast at the time. “I just came straight from football, Kylie was going to bring the jeans. Kylie was late.”

After his brother’s explanation — and attempt to blame Kylie — Travis asked, “Why didn’t Jason bring jeans for Jason?” The former Eagles player reiterated that he was at football, which got a laugh from Travis.

“I’m not gonna wear jeans all day, that just doesn’t sound fun,” Jason, who wed Kylie in 2018, said. “Alright, I’m realizing now I probably can’t blame Kylie for this.”

Nearly one year later, Kylie saved Jason from a wardrobe malfunction at the American Century Celebrity Golf Championship Tournament.

After NBC sports uploaded a video in July and reported that Jason “brought [khakis] for Jason” — a reference to Travis’ quip about the premiere — the retired NFL player replied, “I mean, if I’m being honest Kylie went out and bought them last minute and packed them for me.”