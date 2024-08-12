Jason Kelce is sharing the one thing that scares him when it comes to starting his new NFL broadcasting career on ESPN.

“I guess I’m fearful that I’m not going to be prepared. Because I feel like there’s a lot more autonomy,” the former Philadelphia Eagles lineman, 36, explained on the “Green Light With Chris Long” podcast on Friday, August 9. “Once you’re removed from it, you’ve got to go out of your way to really watch things and really iron in on what’s happening to do a reputable job.”

Kelce went on to explain why his fear of not being prepared enough for the gig is weighing on his mind.

“I want to go up there and do a good job, because I think that there’s a service to the guys who are still in it and what’s happening, and I guess that’s my worst fear is not doing that well,” Kelce continued. “When you get removed from it, it’s very easy I think for a former player to not truly understand what’s happening in a specific situation. But you still have to give your opinion, so doing that in a responsible way is what I really, really want to strive to do, that’s both accurate and correct.”

Kelce announced his retirement from the NFL in May after 13 seasons as a center for the Philadelphia Eagles. He was drafted by the organization as the sixth-round draft pick in 2011, and won the Super Bowl in 2018.

“It has always been a goal of mine to play my whole career in one city. I couldn’t have dreamt a better one and a better fit if I tried,” he tearfully said in a press conference at the time. “I don’t know what’s next, but I look forward to the new challenges and opportunities that await, and I know that I carry with me the lessons for my time here and that forever we shall all share the bond of being Philadelphians.”

About two months after he announced his retirement, ESPN announced that Kelce landed a deal with the network’s Monday Night Countdown as an on-air broadcaster.

“Turns out, it was a short retirement!” Kelce said in a statement via ESPN at the time. “I’m excited to join ESPN, and particularly the Monday Night Countdown team. ESPN was a consistent presence in our household growing up and the network helped shape who I am and my love of all sports. To now appear on that same screen is a full circle moment. And, I mean it’s freaking Monday Night Football! and I’m ready for some football.”

During an episode of his and Travis Kelce‘s “New Heights” podcast in May, Jason promised his younger brother – who plays tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs – that he wouldn’t talk smack about him on his new show.

“Are you going to be harder on me than anyone else?” Travis, 34, asked him. “Are you going to be more open to f—king s—tting on me, because it’s me?”

“No, I wouldn’t do that to you. If you drop a pass, I’m not going to go out of my way to do that,” Jason replied, jokingly adding that if he does a “silly” endzone dance, he can definitely expect some teasing.

Earlier this month, Jason made his NFL Countdown debut, in which he wore his favorite souvenir from the 2024 Paris Olympics: a beret.

“I’m still on Paris time, so I had to go with the Paris headdress,” Kelce explained during the August 1 show.