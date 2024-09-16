Jason Kelce Jokes His Tits Are So Much Better Today

Jason Kelce continued his streak of saying “tits” on national television.

“My tits are so much better today,” Kelce, 36, said during the Monday, September 16, episode of Monday Night Countdown after tailgating with fans in Philadelphia.

Kelce made a memorable debut during last week’s show when he had to scramble last-minute and find a new wardrobe after leaving his travel bag in a truck. Kelce sported a long-sleeve white collared shirt, which revealed part of his chest between buttons as he sat with the commentators.

“It fits my belly now, I’ve lost a little bit of weight,” Jason said during the broadcast. “But my tits are still struggling.”

The interaction quickly went viral, with Jason’s brother, Travis Kelce, weighing in on the debacle. “Surprised he even bought a new one, and didn’t just go shirtless,” Travis, 34, joked in the comments section of the ESPN Instagram post.

Travis continued to poke fun at his brother during the Wednesday, September 11, episode of the siblings’ “New Heights” podcast.

“You went up to the Bay Area for your first Monday Night Countdown appearance and forgot to pack a shirt for Jason,” Travis quipped.(Longstanding podcast listeners know Jason forgot to bring pants to the premiere of his Prime Video documentary, Kelce, in September 2023, and attempted to blame the mishap on his wife, Kylie Kelce. “Why didn’t Jason bring jeans for Jason?” Travis asked at the time on an episode of “New Heights.”)

Travis laughed at Jason causing chaos “within the first 30 seconds” of his new gig. “Me and Taylor were watching that, absolutely dying laughing at it,” he added. “It was the perfect thing to open everybody up to what they were gonna experience for the next 18 weeks [of the season].”

Travis then asked, “Do we think this is the first time ‘tits’ has been said on ESPN?” Jason, for his part, wasn’t sure. “I don’t know. I got asked on Twitter and … ‘tits’ is a funny word.”

Jason pointed out that “it’s not against the rules” to say the word on TV, but it’s “something that you wouldn’t typically say” during a live show. Travis noted that there couldn’t have been a better word to use. “Those buttons were holding on by the thread,” he joked.

Days later, Kylie, 32, celebrated her husband’s new job – but offered him a few pieces of advice for his next live broadcast.

“Training camp looked a little different this year. Watching you at the Linc on Monday is going to be a little different too,” Kylie wrote via Instagram on Saturday, September 14. “Just know that [our three daughters] and I are loving cheering you on in this new chapter!”

She added, “Maybe try not to say ‘tits’ this week?”

Jason landed the gig on ESPN’s Monday Night Countdown after retiring from the NFL following 13 seasons as a center for the Philadelphia Eagles. Jason returned to Philadelphia’s Lincoln Financial Field on Monday as the team prepared to face off against the Atlanta Falcons.