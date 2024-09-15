Kylie Kelce is husband Jason Kelce‘s No. 1 cheerleader as he finds a second career as an NFL broadcaster, but she does have a few words of wisdom for his next appearances.

“Training camp looked a little different this year. Watching you at the Linc on Monday is going to be a little different too,” Kylie, 32, wrote via Instagram on Saturday, September 14. “Just know that [our three daughters] and I are loving cheering you on in this new chapter!”

Kylie added, “Maybe try not to say ‘tits’ this week?”

Jason, 36, retired from playing football in March after 13 seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles, later signing on as an analyst for ESPN’s Monday Night Countdown. His debut broadcast was last Monday, where he forgot his formal apparel and needed to purchase a last-minute outfit at the mall.

“It fits my belly now, I’ve lost a little bit of weight,” Jason told his fellow broadcasters. “But my tits are still struggling.”

Jason’s brother, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, was watching from home with girlfriend Taylor Swift and they couldn’t stop laughing.

“Me and Taylor were watching that, absolutely dying laughing at it,” Travis, 34, said during the Wednesday, September 11, episode of the siblings’ “New Heights” podcast. “It was the perfect thing to open everybody up to what they were gonna experience for the next 18 weeks [of the season]. Do we think this is the first time ‘tits’ has been said on ESPN?”

According to Jason, ESPN doesn’t have a preexisting “rule” against saying “tits” live on-air, but it’s “something that you wouldn’t typically say.”

Jason had been discussing the San Francisco 49ers vs. New York Jets game on Monday Night Countdown. The day before he watched the Eagles’ season opener against the Green Bay Packers off-camera..

“I thought it would be fun to watch my first game of retirement with a guy that I had been with my entire career with the Eagles, who still works there but he doesn’t travel with the team,” he said on the Wednesday episode of his podcast. “So, I was with [team trainer] Joe O’Pella. I was down there watching it in his den basement area, so we were watching the game together. It was kind of cool watching it with [Joe.]”

The next episode of Monday Night Countdown will take place during the Eagles’ Monday, September 16 home matchup against the Atlanta Falcons.