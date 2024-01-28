Patrick Mahomes has always had a fan in his dad, Patrick Mahomes Sr.

Before he was known as the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback’s father, Pat had quite a successful athletic career of his own.

Pat played major league baseball from 1992 to 2003, pitching for a number of teams, including the Minnesota Twins, Boston Red Sox, New York Mets, Texas Rangers, Chicago Cubs and Pittsburgh Pirates. He also played in Japan for the Yokohama BayStars.

Now, he’s in the stands at NFL games cheering on his son — but hopefully not seated next to Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce’s girlfriend, Taylor Swift.

When asked during an interview on WFAN Sports Radio’s “Evan & Tiki” show if Pat wanted to watch the game with Jason Kelce and the pop star, he joked, “I hope not.”

Keep scrolling to get to know Patrick’s dad Pat:

Where is Patrick Mahomes Sr. From?

Pat originally hails from Lindale, Texas, and attended Lindale High School. He continues to root for his high school team.

Is Patrick Mahomes Sr. Married to Patrick Mahomes’ Mom?

Pat and Randi Martin divorced in 2006, and they have since welcomed children with other partners. They still reunite to cheer on Patrick at his NFL games.

How Many Children Does Patrick Mahomes Sr. Have?

Pat and Randi share sons Patrick and Jackson Mahomes. They have also recently earned the title of grandparents to Patrick and wife Brittany Mahomes’ two kids: Sterling, 2, and Bronze, 14 months. Pat is also a father to Zoe Mahomes and Graham Walker.

Did Patrick Mahomes Sr. Want Patrick Mahomes to Play Football?

While his son dabbled in football, baseball and basketball, Pat thought he showed the most potential on the baseball diamond.

“He grew up in the clubhouse, he was always around the game, and he was always the best player on his baseball team,” Pat told the Los Angeles Times in February 2023. “He was an unbelievable shortstop, he always led his team in hitting, and he threw 97 mph on the mound, so I always thought he was gonna be a baseball player.”

Has Patrick Mahomes Sr. Met Taylor Swift?

Pat and Swift have spent time together rooting for the Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium this season.

“She’s down to earth,” Pat told Kansas City outlet Starcade Media. “I actually walked up and introduced myself to her, and she said that she knew who I was because she had watched [Netflix’s] Quarterback series.”

He continued, “So I mean, she was genuine. Every time I’ve hung out with her, she just acts like a normal person.”