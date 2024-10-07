Taylor Swift was back in the stands to support Travis Kelce at his Kansas City Chiefs game after missing two of the team’s victories on the road.

The pop star, 34, and her dad, Scott Swift, were spotted at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri, on Monday, October 7, as Kelce, 35, and the Chiefs played against the New Orleans Saints. Swift channeled her Evermore album in a gray plaid off the shoulder dress with knee-high black boots as she walked into the venue. She completed the look with a high ponytail, her signature red lip and glitter sprinkled across the apples of her cheeks.

Swift’s appearance comes after she skipped back-to-back away games last month. She was notably absent when the Chiefs beat the Atlanta Falcons 22-17 on September 22 and again when the team bested the Los Angeles Chargers 17-10 on September 29.

Although Swift was on hand for Kelce’s first two home games of the season when the Chiefs defeated the Baltimore Ravens 27-20 on September 5 and the Cincinnati Bengals 26-25 on September 15, rumors about the couple’s relationship status ramped up once she missed his away games. Despite the speculation, a source exclusively told Us Weekly earlier this month that “nothing has changed” for the pair.

“They’re spending as much time together as possible while balancing their careers and individual responsibilities — his game and her music empire, along with personal projects,” the insider noted.

Amid the chatter surrounding their romance, Swift and Kelce remained unbothered.

“They’re choosing not to dwell on the noise, focusing instead on staying true to themselves and being happy,” the source said. “They simply shrug off the stories. They see it as just another example of the press lifting someone up only to tear them down.”

According to the insider, Swift’s upcoming commitments kept her from attending all of Kelce’s games. (The final leg of her Eras Tour will take place in the U.S. and Canada from mid-October to early December.)

“Their schedules are going to be getting super busy, so Taylor has been enjoying a few more days of freedom before her upcoming shows,” the source told Us. “Taylor is still super busy but trying to manage her schedule to allow for a better work-life balance.”

Swift and Kelce “are both focused on their work now and just want to get through the holidays and the tour,” the insider revealed, adding that they “will be figuring out their next moves after the new year.”

Monday night’s game marks the final time Swift will be able to watch Kelce play in person before her tour resumes. The Chiefs have a bye week coming up during week six of the NFL season and will not return to the field until their October 20 away game against the San Francisco 49ers. By then, Swift will be back on the road, with the final leg of her tour kicking off in Miami on October 18.