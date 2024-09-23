Taylor Swift appears to have skipped cheering on Travis Kelce as the Kansas City Chiefs took on the Atlanta Falcons.

Swift, 34, attended the Chiefs’ first two NFL games of the 2024 season to support Kelce, 34, but was seemingly a no-show at the Chiefs’ round 3 match-up against the Falcons at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday, September 22.

Luckily for Chiefs fans, the no-show had no impact on the team’s performance, as the Chiefs defeated the Falcons 22-17.

Swift was seen on a girls’ night out in New York City on Saturday, September 21, with Page Six obtaining photos of Swift and Gigi Hadid “grabbing dinner” at The Corner Store restaurant in Manhattan. Swift is currently taking a break from her Eras Tour, which will wrap on December 8.

But while it seems the singer wasn’t able to show her in-person support for the Chiefs last week, the team still had Swift on their mind. Referencing Swift’s surprise acceptance speech shout-out to Kelce at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards on September 11, the Chiefs wrote via X on Sunday, “Happiness. Fun. Magic,” alongside a photo of Kelce arriving at the Atlanta clash.

In the photo, Kelce looked dapper in black dress pants, a white shirt and black tie with a black coat.

Swift’s acceptance speech came after she won the award for Video of the Year for “Fortnight” off her Tortured Poets Department album. “The thing is that this video seems very sad when you watch it but it actually was, like, the most fun video to make,” Swift said at the time. “Something that I’ll always remember is when I would finish a take and I’d say cut and we’d be done with that take, I would always just hear someone cheering ‘woo’ from across the studio where we were shooting it, and that one person was my boyfriend, Travis.”

She continued, “Everything this man touches turns to happiness and fun and magic, so I wanna thank him for adding that to our shoot because I’ll always remember that.”

Swift and Kelce began dating in summer 2023, with both stars proving a pillar of support for one another as their relationship progressed.

Kelce attended a string of Eras Tour shows right around the world, and even appeared on stage during the tour’s London leg in June. The tight end surprised fans by joining dancers Kam Saunders and Jan Ravnik to help pick Swift up while she performed “I Can Do It With a Broken Heart.”

For Swift’s part, she has kept a close eye on Kelce from private suites ever since making her first appearance at a Chiefs game in September 2023.

At last week’s game against Cincinnati, she was even spotted fanning herself as Kelce walked onto the field.