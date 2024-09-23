The Kansas City Chiefs are still thinking about Taylor Swift’s sweet shout-out to her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards.

“Happiness. Fun. Magic,” the Chiefs wrote via X on Sunday, September 22, alongside a snap of Kelce, 34, arriving ahead of his game versus the Atlanta Falcons. Kelce looked dapper as he sported black dress pants, a white shirt and black tie with a black coat.

The caption was in reference to Swift’s recent acceptance speech at the awards show, where she took home the Video of the Year award for “Fortnight” from her Tortured Poets Department album.

“The thing is that this video seems very sad when you watch, it but it actually was, like, the most fun video to make,” Swift, 34, said at the time. “Something that I’ll always remember is when I would finish a take and I’d say cut and we’d be done with that take, I would always just hear someone cheering ‘woo’ from across the studio where we were shooting it, and that one person was my boyfriend, Travis.”

She continued, “Everything this man touches turns to happiness and fun and magic, so I wanna thank him for adding that to our shoot because I’ll always remember that.” (Kelce dropped a “like” on a video shared via the official MTV Instagram account of the moment.)

Swift and Kelce, who began dating during summer 2023, have been soaking up time together during her hiatus from the Eras Tour. (The record-breaking concert is set to resume in October before concluding in December.)

“It’s been amazing since Taylor and Travis reunited,” a source exclusively shared in the latest issue of Us Weekly, noting that the pair has been “loving every minute together” since she returned to the U.S. in August.

Swift, who made headlines earlier this month when she was spotted at the Chiefs season opener, will attend as many games as she can over the next several weeks.

“She loves cheering Travis on and supporting him as much as he loves cheering her on,” the insider said, while a separate source added, “Taylor has come to love football and is really excited the season is back.”

The second insider noted that Swift has “loved being around the football community,” adding, “It’s a reprieve from work for her, and Travis is excited she’s fully ingrained in his world.”

As for what’s next for the couple, the source told Us that Swift and Kelce “are very committed and serious about their future.”

“Taylor is ready for the next era of her life,” the insider added. “She knows it will be special.”