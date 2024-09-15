Taylor Swift couldn’t help but fan herself off after seeing boyfriend Travis Kelce walk onto the field for the Kansas City Chiefs game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Footage shared via social media showed Swift, 34, sipping from a cup labeled with Kelce’s jersey number, 87, as she watched from her box seat on Sunday, September 15. Swift was spotted fanning herself as Kelce, 34, entered Kansas City’s Arrowhead Stadium.

Swift dressed to impress for the occasion as well, arriving in a baggy Chiefs t-shirt that fell just above her knees, which she paired with thigh-high black boots and her signature red lip.

Her attendance at the game comes after she took home seven trophies at the 2024 MTV VMAs on Wednesday, September 11. She gave Kelce a sweet shout-out in her acceptance speech for Video of the Year, which she was awarded for her single “Fortnight.”

“Something that I’ll always remember [about filming ‘Fortnight’] when I’d finish a take and say cut and we’d be done with that take, I would always just hear someone cheering and [yelling] ‘Woo,’ from across the studio where we were shooting it,” Swift recalled in her Wednesday, September 11, speech. “And that one person was my boyfriend, Travis.”

She continued, “Everything this man touches turns to happiness and fun and magic, so I want to thank him for adding that to our shoot because I’ll always remember that.” Due to football commitments, Kelce was unable to be in attendance for the VMAs.

Kelce and Swift began dating in 2023, and the Grammy winner has since become a staple at his Chiefs games. She attended the team’s season opener against the Baltimore Ravens on September 5 in Kansas City, Missouri, sporting a denim Versace corset with matching shorts and maroon, thigh-high boots from Giuseppe Zanotti. She observed the game from a private box with family and friends.

The couple was spotted leaving the stadium hand-in-hand, going on to have a romantic, whirlwind weekend in New York City. On Friday, September 6, Swift and Kelce ate dinner at the pizza restaurant Lucali in Brooklyn before attending the wedding of model Karen Elson to art curator Lee Foster at Electric Lady Studios.

“They’re so in love,” a source exclusively shared in a recent issue of Us Weekly, adding that “friends hope an engagement is a sure thing in the future.” Swift is currently on a two-month hiatus from her Eras Tour, which will pick back up in the fall.