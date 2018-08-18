Stay away from his woman. Dwyane Wade got defensive after fellow basketball player Jimmy Butler left a flirty comment on his wife Gabrielle Union’s Instagram.

The incident began when Union, 45, posted a sexy photo of herself in a swimsuit on Thursday, August 16. She captioned the pic, which was taken in Venice, Italy, with a raindrop emoji.

“WELL DAMN!!” Butler, 28, commented.

The remark didn’t sit well with Wade, 36, who commented when the Minnesota Timberwolves player later shared a video of himself on his own Instagram account on Friday, August 17, with the caption: “The Good, the bad, and the ugly aka @ayeyoomike_.”

“Put well damn in caps on my wife photo again and you’re gonna see what the good, the bad and the ugly is like,” Wade replied.

Butler made light of Wade’s retort, responding, “Well that escalated quickly. Point noted.. I’m still coming to the bbq tho,” with three laugh-cry emojis.

Butler wasn’t the only one complimenting the Bring It On star: Wade had originally commented, “MINE!” and Halle Berry also chimed in with an “Ohhhhh hayyyyyyyyy!!!” and four fire emojis.

Tracee Ellis Ross wrote, “Yummy,” while Taraji P. Henson commented, “JEEEEEZ CAN A NINJA GET A HEADS UP!! I almost dropped my damn phone in the water.”

Hill Harper and Boris Kodjoe were among other men who left flattering remarks.

Wade, Union and their children — the couple are raising three sons from his previous relationships, Zaire, 16, Zion, 11, and Xavier, 4, along with his nephew Dahveon, also 16 — are in Venice for Dwyane Wade Sr.’s wedding. The Being Mary Jane actress documented the nuptials on her Instagram Story Friday.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!