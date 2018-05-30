Celebs were out and about this week, from Lady Gaga and boyfriend Christian Carino enjoying a date night, to Ashley Iaconetti attending a Sloth Barre class, to John Stamos launching a new bracelet line. Read on to see more of what the stars have been up to!

— Dwyane Wade planned the ultimate romantic getaway for him and Gabrielle Union through Booking.com to the Grand-Hotel du Cap-Ferrat in Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat, France. With the world’s largest selection of incredible places to stay, the travel site made it easy for the couple to plan a special vacation to kick off the holiday weekend and take in the excitement of the Monaco Grand Prix.

— Fat Joe enjoyed some of Chef Lawrence Page’s signature dishes at recently opened Miami hotspot Pink Teacup Villa on Washington Avenue.

— Sterling K. Brown and Zachary Quinto enjoyed the party for Hotel Artemis at the Society Café at Walker Hotel Greenwich Village while guests sipped QUI tequila cocktails.

— Kendall Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian played on the FUNBOY FUN SKI pool floats at their pool in L.A.

About Last Night: See the Best-Dressed Stars on the Red Carpet and Beyond

— Jon Bon Jovi and his son Jesse Bongiovi celebrated their Hampton launch of Hampton Water at Surf Lodge during Memorial Day weekend.

— Ludacris performed at LIGHT Nightclub in Las Vegas.

— blink-182, kicked off their Kings of the Weekend residency at the newly renovated Pearl Concert Theater at Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas.

Photo credit: David Becker

— Ariana and the Rose showered the crowd with music and glitter during their light and space residency at House of Yes in Brooklyn.

— Natalie Dormer attended the In Darkness premiere presented by NORDSTROM LOCAL and Foster Grant Sunglasses in L.A.

— Stamos launched his new bracelet line, the St. Amos Wearable Blessings Collection, in partnership with My Saint My Hero where all proceeds will be donated to ChildHelp.

— Cate Blanchett and Kailash Satyarthi after the actress presented a $500,000 check from the HFPA to the Nobel Peace Prize winner’s Children’s Foundation at a party with Participant Media at Nikki Beach in Cannes 2018

— Gregg Sulkin enjoyed a private birthday dinner at Cleo Third Street in L.A.

Stars — They’re Just Like Us!

— Audi brought game changers David Chang and Liza Koshy to the racetrack for the world’s fastest AMA with Reddit.

— Iaconetti attended a Sloth Barre class hosted by POM Wonderful Antioxidant Super Tea in L.A.

— Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix attended Revry’s Out Web Fest and HBO’s Believer premiere event in L.A.

— The cast of Vanderpump Rules dined at Saved by The Max in L.A.

— Emily Ratajkowski celebrated the grand opening of APEX Social Club with a special Memorial Day weekend performance by Nas at Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas.

— Tone It Up trainer Karena Dawn and DJ Brittany Sky enjoyed a Ketel One Botanical and Soda at the launch of Ketel One Botanical in L.A.

— Shay Mitchell enjoyed a Wolf Restaurant Burger at the Off the Menu event with L.A. Food Bowl.

The Best Celebrity Beach Bodies of 2018: Stars Workin’ it in Bikinis and Swimsuits

— Elizabeth Banks, Cecily Strong, Laura Bell Bundy, Phoebe Robinson, and Chrissie Fit filmed a music video for their debut song “Crushin’ It” in collaboration with Barefoot Spritzer.

— The cast of Summer House celebrated the launch of the new Swatch SKIN Irony collection in New York’s Meatpacking District.

— Lady Gaga and her boyfriend celebrated her manager Bobby Campbell’s birthday at Beauty & Essex in NYC.

— Olympic Snowboarder Louie Vito and Rumble Founder Noah Neiman celebrated G-SHOCK’s new GBA800 Collection with a fitness class in NYC.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!