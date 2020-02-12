Family forever. Dwyane Wade’s son Zaire shared a heartfelt tribute to his sibling Zaya after she publicly came out as transgender.

“Man, I remember bugging my mom as a kid telling her I wanted a brother so bad. I was the only child looking for company and someone to look after and take care of,” the 18-year-old captioned two photos with Zaya on Wednesday, February 12. “I have been blessed to have my best friend, Zaya with me for 12 years. We did everything together … we fought, we played, we laughed and we cried. But the one thing we never did was leave each other behind. I’ve told you that I would lay my life down to make sure you are ten toes down and happy on this earth.”

Zarie concluded: “I don’t care what they think Z, you are my best friend and I love you kid, and if it means anything, just know there’s no love lost on this side ✊🏾”

The 38-year-old former NBA player shares Zaire and Zaya, 12, his ex-wife, Siohvaughn Funches. He is also the father of son Xavier, 6, with Aja Metoyer and daughter Kaavia, 15 months, with wife Gabrielle Union.

Wade opened up about Zaya on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Tuesday, February 11.

“First of all, me and my wife, Gabrielle Union, we are proud parents of a child in the LGBTQ+ community, and we’re proud allies as well,” Wade said. “When our child comes home with a question, when our child comes home with an issue, when our child comes home with anything, it’s our job as parents to listen to that, to give them the best information that we can, the best feedback that we can. And that doesn’t change because sexuality is now involved in it.”

The former Miami Heat player went on to explain that Zaya was “born as a boy” and “originally named Zion.”

“[She] said, ‘Hey, so I want to talk to you guys. I think going forward, I’m ready to live my truth. And I want to be referenced as she and her. I would love for you guys to call me Zaya,’” Wade explained. “Now it’s our job to one, go out and get information, to reach out to every relationship that we have.”

After the Ellen appearance, Union posted a sweet video of Zaya talking about being true to herself.

“What’s the point of being on this earth if you’re trying to be something you’re not? It’s like you’re not even living as yourself, which is, like, the dumbest concept to me. Be true and don’t really care what the stereotypical way of being you is,” she said. “I know it can get tough, definitely, but I think you push through and you be the best you.”