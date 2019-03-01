Dylan McDermott and Maggie Q Split After 4-Year Engagement

Another TV star couple bites the dust. Dylan McDermott and Maggie Q have split after four years of being engaged, according to The Blast.

The American Horror Story actor, 57, and the Designated Survivor star, 39, were first spotted together in September 2014, around the time they shared the screen on the CBS drama Stalker. Us Weekly revealed they were dating the following month, after a source spotted them getting cozy at a Santa Barbara restaurant.

In January 2015, less than three months later, Us confirmed the couple’s engagement, with an insider revealing that McDermott had actually proposed months prior.

McDermott talked about the Divergent actress as recently as this January, when he appeared on Live With Kelly and Ryan. At the time, he revealed that he was “deferring to her” on wedding plans. “But yeah, I like it,” he said of the relationship. “Yeah, I’m totally excited. … We haven’t set a date. Not yet, no.”

The Practice alum had a lot more to say about Maggie Q in a July 2017 interview with Closer Weekly. “When you know, you know!” he said of their whirlwind romance. “She’s an incredible person. I know her heart, so it was easy to say, ‘Yes, I want to be with this person.’”

He added: “I admire what she does for the world [with her animal rights activism] and who she is in the world. I think she is a beautiful person, both inside and outside. I believe in her.”

McDermott, who was married to Shiva Rose from 1995 to 2009, saw his relationship with the Nikita alum as a fresh start. “There is always another chance in life,” he told Closer. “That is what’s so great about it! A lot of people get disheartened, and I can relate to that. … They say the people who live the longest are the ones that can brush things off, and not the people who hang on to things. I really believe that is true.”

The actor shares two daughters with Rose: Colette, 22, and Charlotte, 13.

