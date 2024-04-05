Former E! News reporter Steve Kmetko disappeared from the spotlight after he was fired from the show in 2002 — but what happened to the former news anchor?

“I was asked to leave Hollywood 20 years ago. Let’s just say it wasn’t my choice,” Kmetko, 71, shared on a recent episode of his “Still Here Hollywood” podcast. “To say that my life has been a struggle after leaving the red carpets and anchor chair would be overstating things.”

In 2002, Kmetko was a host as E!, and it was time for a contract negotiation.

“At the time, I told everybody I had the best job there was; I really loved that job,” he recalled. “I put on [my website], ‘To the viewers out there, if you like my work and want to see me continue, I’d appreciate you writing to management and saying, ‘We like Steve.’”

Related: Stars Who Were Fired From Jobs From fast food to newspaper delivery, find out what gigs the stars loathed

Kmetko claimed that “management didn’t like that” and he was confronted about where that message was typed. He said it was not shared from a work computer — something he couldn’t remember at the time. When it was later revealed that Kmetko had shared the message from a computer at work, they said he was “in violation of something” — later revealed to be “intellectual property.”

Management claimed they couldn’t have “a newsman” who would lie. “One way or another I felt they were looking to get rid of me, Kmetko continued, recalling that his manager was “asking for $1 million a year” on his behalf.

Kmetko was hired as the E! News anchor in 1994, cohosting the show until his firing. After parting ways with the network, Kmetko attempted to get work at other outlets but was shut down.

“I could never understand why I couldn’t do the same job someplace else, but maybe that was just an excuse I was being given,” he said. “Hollywood is rich with excuses.”

Related: Stars Fired From Reality Shows Through the Years A job-altering scandal. Although drama makes for good reality TV, many stars have crossed a line and their actions have real consequences. In June 2020, following the murder of George Floyd while in police custody, global protests began and thousands marched in support of the Black Lives Matter movement. With that, many networks began looking […]

After Kmetko was told he passed his “sell-by date,” the anchor moved back to his native Chicago where he worked at an Apple Store and started “self-medicating” with drugs and alcohol. (Kmetko is currently sober.)

“To this day, I leave my TV on all night long because if I wake up in the middle of the night and there’s no sound, my head starts going,” he admitted, before discussing what it was like to suffer from a stroke in recent years.

Kmetko said a doctor told him that he’s “lucky” to be alive and overall, the anchor is happy to be back in Hollywood. “I’m glad to be here,” he said.