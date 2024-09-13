Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is engaged to his longtime girlfriend, Bryonna “Bry” Burrows.

The couple confirmed the news to ESSENCE on Friday, September 13, and shared images from the romantic proposal with the outlet. Hurts, 26, set the mood with a violinist and a table topped with red roses and candles.

Both the NFL star and Burrows, 27, aptly wore white for the occasion, with Hurts dressed in a crisp collared shirt and Burrows looking bridal in a spaghetti strap sundress with matching white earrings. The couple posed for a photo with their arms around each other looking out at the ocean after the proposal.

Hurts has been dating Burrows, who works for IBM as an Artificial Intelligence Partner, since they were students at the University of Alabama. They were both members of Greek life; Hurts was part of Omega Psi Phi and Burrows was a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha.

After dating for years, the couple made their red carpet debut at the Time100 Next Gala in October 2023. Hurts was among those honored at the event, with Time calling him “a model of how to approach a job” after inking “a contract making him the highest paid football player in history.”

While Hurts and Burrows are relatively private about their relationship, Hurts offered some insight into his romantic life during a separate interview with ESSENCE, mentioning a date to the Houston Zoo’s holiday light show.

“I’m not married or anything like that, but I am spoken for,” he said in April 2023 before stating how confident he felt in his bond with Burrows. “I knew a long time ago. I mean, to this point in my life, that’s an irreplaceable feeling. I think that’s what allowed us to get to where we are now.”

Hurts and Burrows’ life update comes after they sparked engagement rumors last week when Burrows was spotted wearing a diamond ring at the NFL’s first-ever game in Brazil on September 6. The Eagles beat the Green Bay Packers 34-29 at the historic game at São Paulo’s Arena Corinthians. One fan captured a photo of Hurts and Burrows sharing an intimate moment on the sidelines. In the snap, Burrows’ massive sparkler could be seen as she placed her hand on Hurts’ face and leaned in for a kiss.

“Our good sis Bry Burrows got her ring,” the fan wrote via X alongside the photo. “Congrats to her and Jalen Hurts!”