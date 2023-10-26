Jalen Hurts made a rare appearance with girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows while attending the Time100 Next Gala this week.

The Philadelphia Eagles quarterback, 25, and Burrows hit the red carpet in New York City on Tuesday, October 24, for the annual event. The gala celebrates the 100 impactful figures from all over the world, Hurts included, who made it onto this year’s Time100 Next list.

The couple posed for photos on the carpet, with Burrows in a floor-length black gown and Hurts in a black suit.

Hurts was honored as one of three Time100 Next cover stars, along with country singer Kelsea Ballerini and restaurateur Mory Sacko.

In February, Hurts led the Eagles to the Super Bowl against the Kansas City Chiefs, though they ultimately lost. In 2023, three years after he was drafted by the Eagles, Hurts became the highest-paid NFL player with a five-year contract extension worth $255 million.

As for his love life, Hurts and Burrows typically keep their relationship private. In April, the NFL star confirmed they were together three months after they first sparked romance rumors at the Eagles’ NFC Championship win against the San Francisco 49ers.

“I’m not married or anything like that. But I am spoken for,” he said in an Essence magazine cover story at the time.

The athlete also shared that he and Burrows first met as students at the University of Alabama and had been in an on-again, off-again relationship since. “I knew a long time ago,” Hurts told Essence. “I mean, to this point in my life, that’s an irreplaceable feeling. I think that’s what allowed us to get to where we are now.”

Burrows, for her part, received her MBA from the University of Alabama and currently works for IBM as an artificial intelligence partner.​​

At Tuesday’s gala, Hurts shared his thoughts on another NFL couple that’s taken the world by storm: the Kansas City Chiefs’ Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift. “It’s not really my cup of tea,” Hurts quipped to reporters on the red carpet. “I’m more focused on winning football games.”

Swift, 33, and Kelce, 34, sparked relationship rumors last month when she attended the Chiefs’ home game against the Chicago Bears. The Grammy winner has since been seen cheering on the Chiefs tight end at many of his games across the country. The duo were also spotted holding hands during back-to-back date nights in NYC earlier this month.