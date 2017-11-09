Ed Westwick Accused of Sexual Assault by Second Actress

A second woman has come forward to accuse Ed Westwick of sexual assault.

Aurélie Wynn, who went by Auralie Marie Cao during her days as an actress, took to Facebook to detail an alleged incident between herself and the Gossip Girl alum, 30, in 2014.

“I said no and he pushed me face down and was powerless under his weight,” Wynn wrote on Wednesday, November 8. “I was wearing a one piece bathing suit that he ripped, I was in complete shock, I am also very tiny. When it was over I got my cellphone and found that the girl that had invited me had left or got kicked out.”

Wynn claims she was dating Glee alum Mark Salling at the time, and says that telling him about the alleged incident ended their relationship.

“I told the guy I was seeing that I got raped, Mark Salling, and when he found out by who he pretended not to know him,” she wrote in the Facebook post. “Then blamed me for it and broke it off with me.”

Although Wynn says she confided in a few other people about the alleged assault, she was encouraged to keep quiet. “My other friends and people around me told me it was best not to say anything, to not be ‘that girl’” Wynn explained. “And that no one would believe me and think I was just out trying to get my 10 seconds of fame.”

As previously reported, Los Angeles police are investigating rape allegations against Westwick made by actress Kristina Cohen.

Cohen, 27, claimed in a Facebook post on Monday, November 6, that Westwick sexually assaulted her at his apartment three years ago. In Wynn’s Facebook post, she showed support for Cohen, writing: “I am so incredibly thankful all of this is finally coming to light and that there is justice in the world. I believe you Kristina Cohen.”

Westwick denied the allegations by Cohen in a statement on Twitter on Tuesday, writing, “I do not know this woman. I have never forced myself in any manner, on any woman. I certainly have never committed rape.”

Us Weekly has reached out to representatives for Westwick for comment.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!