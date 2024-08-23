Ed Westwick is one step closer to saying “I do” with his fiancée, Amy Jackson.

“Let’s go get married baby! ❤️❤️❤️🇮🇹🇮🇹🇮🇹 you’re gonna need to change your IG handle 😉 @iamamyjackson,” the Gossip Girl alum, 37, captioned an Instagram carousel featuring photos of the pair’s travels to the Amalfi Coast on Friday, August 23.

The pair and their families took a private jet — on which Westwick shared a sweet smooch with Jackson, 32, as she sat on his lap — to the Italian wedding destination. Jackson got into the wedding spirit by sporting a white blouse and dress pants, while Westwick looked chic in a camo green button-up and neutral pants.

Westwick’s Instagram upload also featured snaps from his and Jackson’s “Pizza and Pasta night to welcome our family and the wedding party.” He added: “The temperature is perfect, the vibes 👌… Let’s go @biancobouquetweddings we ❤️ you!”

Jackson channeled her bridal beauty for the celebration in a long-sleeved white lace dress and matching ruffled headband. Westwick, for his part, matched with some of their party guests by donning a blue and white striped shirt and khaki trousers. Westwick captured another PDA moment of him and Jackson kissing in a mirror selfie, as well as shared a picturesque snap of them posing in front of a sunset.

Westwick reposted several of his pics via his Instagram Story, as well as a shot of Jackson in front of an Amalfi Coast airport. “We ❤️ You,” the actor wrote alongside the snap, which he also captioned with several Italian flag emojis.

Jackson shared the group’s travel photos in an Instagram post of her own, along with more footage of her family and her 4-year-old son, Andreas, enjoying the private plane trip. “Let’s get married baby @edwestwick 💒,” she captioned the slideshow on Thursday, August 22. (Jackson shares her son with her ex George Panayiotou.)

In a Friday Instagram Story upload, Jackson shared a glimpse of her and Westwick’s wedding emblem, which featured their first name initials surrounded by flowers and an umbrella. The logo also revealed that the duo’s wedding celebration will take place Saturday, August 24, through Monday, August 26.

Westwick and Jackson began dating in 2021 and made their relationship Instagram official one year later. “We were invited separately to a race day with Aston Martin at Silverstone racetrack in 2021. I was there with a friend who knew her,” Westwick told HELLO! magazine in October 2023 of how they first met. “I saw her and thought, ‘I’m going to make my move!’ We chatted for a bit, and I asked her if she wanted to meet me for a coffee.”

He popped the question during a romantic ski trip in Switzerland back in January. “Hell YES 💍,” Jackson captioned Instagram pics of the proposal, which took place on a bridge above the Swiss mountains.

Earlier this year, Westwick’s former Gossip Girl costar Kelly Rutherford revealed that she would be joining the couple on their special day. “I miss that character, but I am still in touch with almost everyone from the show,” Rutherford, who played Lily Van Der Woodsen on The CW series, told Variety in March. “I am going to Ed’s wedding and I am so excited.”

Westwick played Chuck Bass on all six seasons of Gossip Girl from 2007 to 2012. Time will tell if any of Westwick’s other costars will be at the nuptials. His ex Jessica Szohr, who played Vanessa on the show, wed hockey player Brad Richardson earlier this month with Chace Crawford (Nate Archibald) in attendance.